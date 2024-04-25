Julia Fox Admits Kanye West Month-Long Romance Left a ‘Sour Taste’ in Her Mouth

Julia Fox wants to be known for more than just the girl who dated Kanye West. No matter how much time passes since her month-long romance with the rapper came to an end, Julia, 34, says it’s hard for some people to look past her relationship history.

In a new interview with InStyle published on Thursday, April 25, Julia was asked if she could relate to Cardi B’s words that, “No matter what I accomplish, I still get called a stripper.” Without hesitation, Julia said people continue to perceive her as Kanye’s girlfriend.

“That’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere,” she told the publication. “Because I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that. And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They’re only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity.”

Julia continued, “I feel like I have to transcend that and I want to break that mold and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me. I did that for years.”

Kanye, 46, and Julia were first linked at the beginning of 2022 when they rang in a new year together. One month later, a rep for the actress confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple are no longer together but remain “good friends and collaborators.”

During her candid interview, Julia was also asked if she fell into fame or fame found her. While her big break came from starring in the 2019 film Uncut Games, Julia believes she was always a “hood celebrity.”

“People always knew me and I was always around,” she explained. “But I think that had to do with the fact that I was just really crazy and rowdy and I had a fat ass and guys really liked me. And I would smoke blunts with the guys. I would get into fights with people. I was just known for being a terror. So it was more like an infamy.”

As Julia continues raising her 3-year-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev, the best-selling author is hoping that her career is just getting started. She’s hard at work making music and preparing to launch a new fashion show on E! with stylist Law Roach.

“I want to do everything,” she proclaimed. “I want to write more books, I want to write movies. I still want to act, I want to do my fashion stuff. I want to do more art. …I’m never satisfied.”

OMG Fashun premieres on Met Gala Monday, May 6, at 9:30 p.m. EST on E!.