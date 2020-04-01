Jax Taylor Admits He’s Scared To Get Brittany Cartwright Pregnant: ‘I Think The Worst’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would love to start a family, but right now might not be the best time, he told Andy Cohen on ‘WWHL’ on March 31. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star explained why they may pause trying for baby.

Jax Taylor has serious concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, admitted that he’s fearful of hospitals as the highly contagious virus continues to spread, and he wouldn’t want to put wife Brittany Cartwright, 31, in harms way. The couple, along with VPR vets, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder and fiance Beau Clark, joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live: At Home on Tuesday night.

“We still, obviously I’m drinking shots, so I’m not pregnant,” Brittany admitted when Andy asked how her pregnancy journey with Jax has been. During last week’s episode of VPR, Brittany and Jax told Lisa Vanderpump that they were trying to get pregnant. Jax then intervened to explain why he’s afraid for his wife to get pregnant during this unforeseen time.

“Obviously with this whole virus thing… I watch a lot of ‘Walking Dead’ and a lot of these TV shows, and I see these women getting pregnant and these pandemic TV shows,” he explained, adding, “I’m so scared.”

“If she gets pregnant, like what if we need to go to a hospital and we can’t,” he continued, admitting, “I think the worst. I’m so scared with the way the world is right now to go to the hospital.”

Brittany and Jax discussed their family plans with while chatting with LVP and husband Ken Todd at their stunning Villa Rosa mansion in the Beverly Hills, following their Kentucky nuptials. After Brittany politely decline a glass of Rose, Lisa instantly question if she was pregnant.

Although Brittany admitted that she was not pregnant at the time, she did tell Lisa that she and Jax were trying to conceive their first child.

“Jax and I want to have a family very, very soon,” she revealed during a confessional, adding that she and Taylor are no longer using any form of birth control.

VPR fans may recall last season (7) when Jax and Brittany opened up about wanting to start a family. The SUR bartender told the guys that he wants two kids, while Brittany wants three.