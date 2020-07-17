Kristen Doute Fuels Brittany Cartwright Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Pump Rules’ Star Covers Stomach In Photo

Rumors that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Brittany Cartwright is pregnant are growing. She covered up her bikini belly in a photo while boating with pal Kristen Doute.

Is Vanderpump Rules: The Next Generation heading to Bravo? It could be if stars Jax Taylor, 41, and wife Brittany Cartwright are expecting their first child. The couple is back home for a visit in her native Kentucky, and some fans are sure that the 31-year-old cutie is pregnant. The couple was joined by former VPR star Kristen Doute, 37, and her boyfriend while boating on Lake Cumberland, and Brittany went out of her way to cover up her bikini-clad mid-section in photos aboard the vessel.

Kristen did an Instagram live session on July 17, and in the background, Brit could be seen pulling up a dark blue beach wrap up to cover her tummy. She rocked a turquoise two piece, but made sure that her entire mid-section was covered. While Kristen’s BF had a bottle of liquor aboard the boat in another photo, Brittany held a bottle of water between her legs while seated as her refreshment of choice.

In a photo Kristen shared to her Instagram of the two couples, Brittany could be seen from her mid-torso on up, while placing her arm and hand across her mid-section to cover herself. She looked so happy, with a big smile across her face, while Jax sat behind her and beamed with joy.

Fans lit up the comments of Kristen’s photo, sure that Brittany was with child. User @ericachar wrote, “Britt is def preggos,” with a red heart and hands clapping emojis. @judyflower98 wrote to people calling out what looked like a possible weight gain, saying “Duh nobody is criticizing her!! I’d be very happy for her!! Her fans are hoping her and Jax have children soon!” Fellow fan bellamariano4 responded, “@judyflower98 Her face does look a little swollen. It might be sooner than we think,” about a baby on the way. User @erikakehler came right out and commented, “I think that Brittany is preggo!!”

Brittany revealed during Vanderpump Rules season eight that “Jax and I want to have a family very, very soon,” and added that she and her hubby were no longer using any form of birth control. But as of March 31, Brittany wasn’t pregnant. The couple appeared remotely on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, while in home lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was still drinking shots, as Jax revealed that he was paranoid about bringing a child into the world when the country was shutting down due to the coronavirus.

“Obviously with this whole virus thing…I watch a lot of ‘Walking Dead’ and a lot of these TV shows, and I see these women getting pregnant and these pandemic TV shows,” he explained, adding, “I’m so scared. If she gets pregnant, like what if we need to go to a hospital and we can’t,” he continued, admitting, “I think the worst. I’m so scared with the way the world is right now to go to the hospital.” Obviously things have changed since then, as Jax and Brittany not only traveled to Kentucky, they’re out boating with pals. So Jax’s fear of the virus seemed to have waned a bit when it comes to it being a reason to hold off starting a family.