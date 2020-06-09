‘Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Breaks Silence On Faith Stowers Controversy Amid Cast Firings

Brittany Cartwright denied the recent racist allegations seemingly made against her by former co-star Faith Stowers when she responded to a fan asking her to address allegedly calling Faith’s hair ‘nappy.’

Brittany Cartwright, 31, is standing up for herself and insisting she doesn’t have a “racist bone” in her body in response to her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers, 31, an African American, accusing unnamed former co-stars of racist behavior earlier this month. The reality star’s response came in a now-deleted Instagram comment to a fan who asked her to address Faith’s claims that some of her co-stars, which is believed to include Brittany, took racist actions and made racist remarks, like calling her hair “nappy”, toward her when she was on the show in season 4 and 6. Brittany, who found out Faith had an affair with her now-husband Jax Taylor, 40, during her time on the show, wrote a lengthy message that said she “had NOTHING to do with that” on June 2.

“She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body,” her response read. “She hurt me really bad and never once apologized. I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out and I did not say anything about nappy hair.”

“I yelled at her and I did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did,” she continued. “If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never ever did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me. I was nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point and I had nothing to do with any cops.”

Brittany’s cop comment is in reference to Faith’s claim that their other co-stars Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37, called the police on her for a crime she had nothing to do with after they saw a report about a black girl accused of stealing in a Daily Mail article. Although both women apologized to her on social media, they were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to the situation. Co-stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go from the show due to resurfaced tweets that were deemed racist for including the ethnic slur “n***a” in them.

Faith didn’t drop names when making her accusations in an Instagram Live chat with Floriabama Shore star Candace Rice on June 1 but everything she referred to pointed toward her time on Vanderpump Rules and her controversy with Jax. “I did a show with an all-white cast. I was the only black person on the show. It was a lot,” she said in the chat before explaining she felt attacked.

“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him,” she continued, seemingly referring to Jax’s history of infidelity. “They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.”

Brittany concluded her comment, which was attached to her Blackout Tuesday post, about Faith’s accusations by saying she “never once spoken publicly about her” and is sad she was “dragged into this.” She also brought up the Black Lives Matter movement and said she will “continue to support” it.