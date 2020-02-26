Katie Lee, 38, Pregnant: Food Network Star Reveals She’s Expecting 1st Child After Fertility Struggles

Katie Lee is eating for two! The Food Network star revealed she’s expecting her first child with husband Ryan Biegel.

Congratulations are in order for Katie Lee, 38, who revealed she’s expecting her first child with husband Ryan Biegel! The Food Network star made the exciting announcement on Instagram Feb. 26 with a photo of herself at a kitchen counter, holding a massive forkful of spaghetti with her black, long-sleeved tank top pulled up to show off her baby bump. “Eating for two. Baby Biegel is on the way!” she captioned the sweet snap, with a spaghetti emoji. The happy news comes almost a year after the cookbook author opened up about her difficulties conceiving. She got very candid in a lengthy Instagram after revealing she had undergone an unsuccessful round of IVF. “We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled,” she wrote in the April 24, 2019 post.

Katie, who was previously married to Billy Joel, continued, “We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed. It is really hard to put on a happy face. Fertility issues are supposed to be private so many of us are silently in pain.” Katie and Ryan were married in September 2018, and we’re so happy that they’re about to make their family of two, a family of three! Fans and friends were also quick to congratulate the adorable couple, including actress Claire Holt and makeup maven Bobbi Brown. Big congratulations to the parents-to-be, we can’t wait to follow their pregnancy journey!