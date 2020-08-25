‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Camilla Luddington and her husband Matthew Alan announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Lucas, on Aug. 25.

Camilla Luddington, 36, and her husband Matthew Alan are now the parents of two! The Grey’s Anatomy star and the actor welcome their second child, Lucas, into the world and shared the news on Instagram on Aug. 25. “After what felt like a year long third trimester…it finally happened!!” Camilla wrote “Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion.”

Camilla and Matthew’s new bundle of joy joins their three-year-old daughter Hayden, whom Camilla often posts about on her social media account. The happy news about the lovebirds’ second baby-to-be was announced in an Instagram post that Camilla shared on Mar. 9. In the post, she included a cute pic that showed her smiling and showing off a small baby bump as a character actress dressed up like Cinderella stood next to her and happily looked down at her bump with a shocked face.

“Me: ‘I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.’ Also me: ‘I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!’,” Camilla’s caption for the cute post began. “Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of ‘hiding’ that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness.”

Camilla and Matthew, who were married in Aug. 2019, shared their baby news just two months after Camilla’s show, Grey’s Anatomy, shared its own surprising news when the show said farewell to her television husband Justin Chambers on Jan. 10. Despite the big change, Camilla continued filming the popular show while she was pregnant, which she also revealed in her announcement post. “Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor [sic] of growing new humans 🤣,” she wrote.

We’re wishing Camilla, Matthew and Hayden and their new baby incredible joy now and in the future. Congratulations to the new family of four!