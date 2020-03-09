‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington Is Pregnant After TV Hubby Justin Chambers Leaves Show

Camilla Luddington took ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans by surprise after announcing baby No. 2. They’re now wondering if the pregnancy will be incorporated into Jo’s story line!

From one major announcement to the next! Camilla Luddington, 36, announced her second pregnancy with husband Matthew Alan on March 9, shortly after her television husband — Justin Chambers — surprised fans with his farewell to Grey’s Anatomy on Jan. 10. Camilla, who plays Justin’s on-screen wife Jo Wilson on the medical drama, has kept this secret under wrap for months! To break the big news, she shared a photo of a Disneyland cast member dressed up as Cinderella, who was pointing to Camilla’s baby bump.

“Me: ‘I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.’ Also me: ‘I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!’ 👑✨💫🌟👑✨🌟💫👑✨🌟💫👑,” Camilla began the post’s caption, poking fun at herself. Getting more serious, she continued, “Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of ‘hiding’ that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden [Camilla and Matthew’s 2-year-old daughter] a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness.”

This should pique Grey’s Anatomy‘s fans’ interest — Camilla revealed that she has been filming new episodes while pregnant! “Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor [sic] of growing new humans 🤣,” she continued in the post’s caption. “But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday.”

Fans are now speculating how Camilla’s pregnancy will affect the plot line of Grey’s Anatomy. As viewers will recall, Justin suddenly left the show after his character, Dr. Alex Karev, went on a trip to visit his sick mom in Iowa during an episode that aired in Nov. 2019. But Alex and Jo’s seemingly blissful marriage took an unforeseeable twist by the March 5 episode, when it was revealed that Alex had actually been with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (last played by Katherine Heigl in 2010). Oh, and apparently, Alex and Izzie have kids — which was also news to viewers!

“Soooo jo is pregnant in real life 😅 wonder if and how that throw that in there on greys,” one fan tweeted after Camilla’s pregnancy news, while another fan wrote, “Camilla Luddington (Jo) is expecting baby #2. I wonder if she’ll come out pregnant in Greys Anatomy too?Thinking face will Karev come back? Hmmmm.”

Camilla did tease that something major is in store for her character! After posting a photo to Instagram on March 7, one fan commented, “I love that we still have Jo can’t wait to see whats [sic] next for her.” To that, Camilla replied, “Omg me too! The scripts for Jo this season are 😮😮! JUST. WAIT.”