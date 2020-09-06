Lea Michele Shares Glimpse Of Newborn Son Ever While Showing Off His Gorgeous Nursery

Lea Michele has offered fans a look at her baby son Ever Leo’s feet, while sharing pics of the decor in his gorgeous nursery.

Lea Michele welcomed her newborn son Ever Leo on August 20, and is doing everything to make the bub feel at home. The Glee star, 34, gave birth to her first child with husband Zandy Reich, 37, and offered fans a glimpse at his adorable nursery. She took to her Instagram Story on September 5, and shared a sweet snap of the tiny tot’s feet. Ever wore a pair of blue sweatpants, and was bundled up in a brown and white printed rug.

The second pic gave fans a better look at the decor in his nursery, which included a wooden crib with white linen, a cream storage container with a white fluffy pillow and extra blankets, along with a large white lamp. The lighting fixture featured gold accents, which along with the wooden tones of the furniture, gave the room a really warm feel.

It comes less than one week after Lea celebrated her 34th birthday with the newest member of her adorable family. The new mom also offered fans a glimpse at Ever when she posted a pic of his little foot being held by her and Zandy. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” she captioned the sweet photo. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a People insider said on August 23, adding that Ever has been “an easy baby so far.” The married couple remained mum throughout most of her pregnancy as they didn’t speak about it until early May when she was already pretty far along.