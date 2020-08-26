Lea Michele Shares First Photo Of Baby Ever 6 Days After Giving Birth To Him — See Pic

Here he is! Lea Michele gave the world a glimpse of her newborn son Ever days after welcoming him into the world!

Lea Michele, 32, didn’t waste much time when it came to showing off her first child for everyone to see. The Glee alum shared an Instagram image of her baby Ever Leo‘s little foot being held by her and husband Zandy Reich, 37, on Wednesday, August 26, that was so freaking cute! “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” she captioned the sweet photo that has been liked by thousands of followers in a short period of time. She just gave birth to him on Thursday, August 20, although news of the joyous situation happening didn’t break until 3 days later.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a People insider said on Sunday, August 23, while adding that Ever has been “an easy baby so far.” His unique name was revealed late that Sunday. The married couple kept mum about her pregnancy as they didn’t speak about it until early May when she was already pretty far along.

It was here that the Emmy nominee did what many other people do when announcing something like this. They do it on their social media! All she had to do was post a photo of her cradling her bump in a gorgeous blue dress amid a lush background to nearly break the internet. Ta da!

Things took a turn for the au naturel only days later when Lea put her bare bump on display in just a teeny bikini! She snapped a glam pic of it inside her bathroom with only the revealing outfit and a big towel on her head.

Lea & Zandy are one of the many couple’s that have welcomed children this summer. Others who have added to the population over the past couple of months include twin sisters Nikki & Brie Bella, 36, who gave birth days apart from each other.