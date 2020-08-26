Nikki Bella Debuts Newborn Son Matteo In 1st Photos With Brie Bella & Her Newborn Son Buddy

The first photos of Nikki and Brie Bella’s baby boys are here! The twins debuted their sons, Matteo and Buddy, on Aug. 26 in a stunning photo shoot.

And baby makes three! Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 37, just shared the first photo of their newborn baby — and he is simply adorable! The couple revealed their little boy, Matteo, in a photo shoot with People Magazine, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The shoot also featured Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, and her adorable newborn, Buddy. This was also the first time that the sisters shared their sons’ names with the world.

Nikki gave birth to her first child with fiance Artem on July 31, while Brie welcomed Buddy, her second child, just one day later on Aug. 1. Both sisters shared their exciting news on social media on Aug. 2 “7/31/2020,” Nikki captioned next to a photo of herself and Artem holding their newborn’s hand. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.” Artem posted the same photo with an equally cute caption. “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev proud of my love @thenikkibella.”

Nikki and Brie made a joint pregnancy announcement in January and couldn’t believe how in sync their babies were — popping out just one day apart from each other. “And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart!” Nikki wrote in a series of tweets on the sisters’ joint Twitter account on August 3. “Honestly only us! lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in!” she joked, adding, “I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

Nikki went on to gush over her first days as a new mom. “The last few days have been truly incredible! Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this!” she explained, letting her fans know that motherhood has been “everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!” she continued.