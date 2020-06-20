Bekah Martinez Gives Birth: Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Welcomes Baby Number 2 With BF Grayston Leonard

Family of 4! ‘The Bachelor’ alum, Bekah Martinez welcomed her 2nd child with boyfriend, Grayston Leonard on June 19!

Another baby has officially been added to Bachelor Nation! Beloved Bachelor alum, Bekah Martinez, welcomed her second child — a boy — with boyfriend Grayston Leonard on June 19. The 25-year-old was the one to announce the exciting news on her Instagram by showing two photos (which you can see HERE) of her precious newborn. Bekah and Grayston are already parents to Ruth Ray De La Lux, 1, who she gave birth to in February 2019.

“He’s. HERE,” she captioned next to the adorable snaps with a heart emoji while adding more details about how he was welcomed into the world. “Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz.” Stay tuned folks, as the couple still hasn’t figured out what his name will be! “No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon.”

Ahead of her baby’s birth, Bekah shared a video update of her first trimester on Instagram. She posted the near 7-minute video on Instagram on December 31, which marked her 15th week pregnant.

Bekah, who previously revealed her second pregnancy was unplanned (she found out at 6 or 7 weeks), said she learned the sex of the baby at nine weeks, despite not revealing the sex publicly. Bekah and Garyston waited until birth to learn the sex of their first child.

The reality TV star also admitted that her second pregnancy was much different than her first. With Ruth, she said she was more fatigued and experienced more nausea. And, this time around, she said she craved every kind of fast food chicken sandwich, especially Burger King.

Bekah went on to confess that she was nervous at the time about having two children so close in age. She wondered how the postpartum process of her pregnancy journey would be. Bekah also noted that she wouldn’t be able to lay in bed with her newborn son, like she did with Ruth, since there’s obviously two babies to look after now.

Bekah announced she and Grayston were expecting their second child together last Thanksgiving. She revealed the news in a post on Instagram, which showed the smiling couple holding a sonogram. The then expectant mom held their daughter Ruth on her hip.

“Thankful,” Bekah captioned the family photo. She also shared a snap of her bare baby bump to her Instagram Story, writing, “Among the things I’m thankful for this year …”