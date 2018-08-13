Jenna Cooper: 5 Things To Know About The Beauty Coming To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

There’s a new gorgeous lady heading to ‘Bachelor In Paradise!’ Before Jenna Cooper makes her highly-anticipated appearance, here’s what you need to know to get caught up to speed!

There are more contestants to come on Bachelor In Paradise, and Jenna Cooper, 29, is one of them! The North Carolina resident will be traveling all the way to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for another chance at love. You totally recognize Jenna, but you might wondering: who is she? Here’s what you should know about Jenna!

1. Jenna teased her arrival to Bachelor In Paradise on Twitter. She tweeted on Aug. 12: “Might be a storm coming to paradise tomorrow. Who’s ready?! # BIP.” She will be making her appearance on the Aug. 13 episode. The season 5 premiere aired Aug. 7. Who will catch Jenna’s eye this season?!

2. She’s from Arie’s season of The Bachelor! Jenna was eliminated in week 6 of the show. Despite not making it to end (which is probably a good thing), Jenna was a memorable contestant. During a hike, she said, “I would drink my pee for Arie.” She also climbed on top of Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, for a makeout session and gave him a foot massage.

3. She runs her own business! On her ABC bio page, Jenna is listed a social media manager. She is the owner of Jenna Cooper Media in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the News & Observer.

4. She learned a lot about herself on The Bachelor. “I said I was gonna be open and then I realized that there was a lot holding me back,” she told the News & Observer. “Like, I didn’t know if I could be completely open with my heart and trust people, but I’ve ended up loving so much more than I even thought was possible – loving the girls, getting very close to them, being open with my feelings and trusting everyone.”

5. She’s friends with a fellow Bachelor contestant! During her time on The Bachelor, Jenna forged a lasting friendship with Jacqueline Trumbull. Even if you don’t find love on The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, you do find friendships!