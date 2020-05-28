Celebrity Women Over 40 Working Out: See Photos Of Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner & More Staying Fit

A healthy life is a happy life for these stunning stars! Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry and more women of Hollywood have proven time and again what a major priority working out is for them and we’re looking back at some of our favorites!

It’s hard trying to find new inspiration to keep going to the gym, getting in a workout, or even going for a walk to burn some calories. But that’s where these amazing women come in! So many of our favorite, fierce stars from Hollywood have shown us just how much working out and hitting the gym benefits them mind, body, and soul, and we’re taking our cue from these Hollywood stunners who inspire us to burn a few calories during the day!

Jennifer Garner has shown fans some simple, easy, and enjoyable ways to get in a workout in a pinch. The gorgeous Alias alum, 48, has recently been seen taking daily walks with her three children — Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Affleck, 11, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 8 — while the family safely quarantines at Jen’s home in Los Angeles. But before the lockdown, Jen hit up some different places around LA to exercise and tone her fit figure, including a boxing gym!

Of course, we can’t talk exercising without mentioning the queen of fitness Fridays: Halle Berry. The stunning Oscar-winner, 53, has always made her health a major priority. And with roles in action films like Catwoman, Die Another Day, and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum it’s no wonder why! Halle often shares with her legions of followers on Instagram what she does to maintain her health with new fitness Friday posts that she shares weekly. Between cardio, a healthy diet, and some help from her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, it’s no wonder Halle looks so fit and trim!

Much like Jennifer and Halle, there are many more women in Hollywood working up a sweat over the age of 40! Check out the rest of the gallery above to see more images of your favorite Hollywood leading ladies during and after their exercises!