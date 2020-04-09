See Pic
Jennifer Garner Links Arms With Look-Alike Daughter Seraphina, 11, On Family Stroll

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Brentwood, CA - Jennifer Garner put her DIY skills to work wearing homemade masks she and the kids made for a walk this evening. Jennifer had some fun and danced with the kids during their walk around the neighborhood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Jennifer Garner goes on her daily walk with her kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel near their Brentwood home this evening. Violet and Seraphina showered their mom with a ton of love during their walk. Interestingly Jennifer wore a sweatshirt with a broken heart on the chest, as reports in the media have said she is unsure on introducing the kids to ex Ben Affleck's new girlfriend Ana de Armas. Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 53 Photos.
Jennifer Garner held on tenderly and tightly to her sweet daughter, Seraphina, as the mother-of-three enjoyed a stroll with her look-alike daughter and eight-year-old son, Samuel, in their LA neighborhood.

Exercise and getting some much needed fresh air is still a major priority for Jennifer Garner amid California’s strict safety precautions during the global COVID-19 outbreak. On April 8, the actress, 47, was spotted stretching her legs with her children — 11-year-old Seraphina Affleck and eight-year-old son, Samuel Garner Affleck — through their Los Angeles neighborhood. The family, who brought along their dog for the walk, sported cloth face masks per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation. Ever the protective mom, Jen linked arms with her look-alike daughter, as the family enjoyed the outdoors after being cooped up inside all day.

It seems these outings are becoming an everyday occurrence for Jen and her brood. The Alias alum has been spotted walking with her kids nearly every day to ensure they get some exercise despite the strict stay-at-home orders from the state. On April 5, Jen and Samuel were spotted riding their bikes while wearing the recommended protective face gear as well as their helmets for some daily exercise. Jen has really shown that putting her children’s health and wellbeing is a major priority for her, as her kiddos — including eldest Violet Affleck, 14 — continue to stay with the mother-of-three.

Meanwhile, Jen’s ex and the father of her children, Ben Affleck, 47, has been quarantining with his new partner, Ana de Armas. Ben and Ana have also been seen outside Ben’s LA home, usually walking the acclaimed Knives Out actress’, 31, little pooch. The pair haven’t been shy about putting their PDA on full display, either. Fortunately, Ben was able to reunite with his children for a short amount of time at Jen’s house on April 6. The Argo director looked cool, calm, and collected as he made his way to Jen’s house, likely spending some time either playing games, sharing a meal, and catching up with his three kids.

jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Seraphina, link arms during their walk on April 8 [Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID].
Ben and Jen separated after nearly 10 years of marriage in June 2015, announcing their intent to divorce. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018 and both parents share custody of their three children. Ben has spoken about how his divorce from Jen was one of the “biggest regrets” of his life, adding that it was in part due to his substance abuse and addiction struggles. Now, it seems that the actor has a new lease on life, and is prioritizing his newfound relationship and family more than ever.