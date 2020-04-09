Jennifer Garner Links Arms With Look-Alike Daughter Seraphina, 11, On Family Stroll

Jennifer Garner held on tenderly and tightly to her sweet daughter, Seraphina, as the mother-of-three enjoyed a stroll with her look-alike daughter and eight-year-old son, Samuel, in their LA neighborhood.

Exercise and getting some much needed fresh air is still a major priority for Jennifer Garner amid California’s strict safety precautions during the global COVID-19 outbreak. On April 8, the actress, 47, was spotted stretching her legs with her children — 11-year-old Seraphina Affleck and eight-year-old son, Samuel Garner Affleck — through their Los Angeles neighborhood. The family, who brought along their dog for the walk, sported cloth face masks per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation. Ever the protective mom, Jen linked arms with her look-alike daughter, as the family enjoyed the outdoors after being cooped up inside all day.

It seems these outings are becoming an everyday occurrence for Jen and her brood. The Alias alum has been spotted walking with her kids nearly every day to ensure they get some exercise despite the strict stay-at-home orders from the state. On April 5, Jen and Samuel were spotted riding their bikes while wearing the recommended protective face gear as well as their helmets for some daily exercise. Jen has really shown that putting her children’s health and wellbeing is a major priority for her, as her kiddos — including eldest Violet Affleck, 14 — continue to stay with the mother-of-three.

Meanwhile, Jen’s ex and the father of her children, Ben Affleck, 47, has been quarantining with his new partner, Ana de Armas. Ben and Ana have also been seen outside Ben’s LA home, usually walking the acclaimed Knives Out actress’, 31, little pooch. The pair haven’t been shy about putting their PDA on full display, either. Fortunately, Ben was able to reunite with his children for a short amount of time at Jen’s house on April 6. The Argo director looked cool, calm, and collected as he made his way to Jen’s house, likely spending some time either playing games, sharing a meal, and catching up with his three kids.

Ben and Jen separated after nearly 10 years of marriage in June 2015, announcing their intent to divorce. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018 and both parents share custody of their three children. Ben has spoken about how his divorce from Jen was one of the “biggest regrets” of his life, adding that it was in part due to his substance abuse and addiction struggles. Now, it seems that the actor has a new lease on life, and is prioritizing his newfound relationship and family more than ever.