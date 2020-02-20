How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Calling Their Divorce His ‘Biggest Regret’ 

Ben Affleck just revealed that his divorce from Jennifer Garner is his “biggest regret”, in a very candid interview. So, does this mean they could get back together?

Ben Affleck, 47, just got very real with New York Times. In an interview published on Feb. 18. he came clean about the extent of his past substance abuse struggles and his deep regret over the ultimate cost: his divorce from his wife of roughly 13 years, Jennifer Garner, 47, in 2018. Since splitting, the parents of 3, have remained extremely tight for the sake of their kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. But a source close to the stunning star says that, while she “appreciates” this public admission of guilt it’s not going to lead to them getting back together.

“Jen is very impressed that Ben is trying hard to be a better man,” the source tells HL. “It really shows to their kids the person he truly is, and that is someone who has made mistakes but is learning from them and not letting things slip into something even more hurtful for himself and his family. His honest approach really made her feel good. Jen cares very much for Ben and only hopes for the best for him. The fact that he is admitting to his struggles and mentioned his biggest regret was losing her, although it is sad, it is also something she really appreciates hearing.”

“It’s not going to lead to them getting back together but it’s going to improve their friendship that they have been trying to work on while being co-parents. Seeing him fight his demons that she has wanted him to fight for so long shows that her words haven’t gone unheard. She really respects him a lot more than what she has over the last couple of years. It is inspiring for Jen to see how Ben is changing his life for the better.”

Ben has dated multiple women since the divorce, and allegedly been all over A-list dating site Raya. But Jennifer has been in a serious relationship with “normal” guy John Miller, since Oct. 2018. As a source previously told HollywoodLife: “John makes Jen feel great, but what she really loves about him is he’s normal and not in the industry.”