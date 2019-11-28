How cute is this? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the best co-parents. They took their three children to a movie on Thanksgiving Eve.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited with their three kids for a Thanksgiving Eve trip to the movies. The former couple proved they are champs at co-parenting as they brought Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, for a family outing. Ben’s mom Christine Anne Boldt was along for the ride, apparently out to visit her son for Thanksgiving. Violet is already as tall as her mom, as then two had their arms around each other.

Ben held on to Seraphina’s hand as they headed in to the theater. Jen and Violet looked like twins in jeans and sweaters with boots. It’s unclear what film they saw, but it’s wonderful with all the former couple has gone through that they are so friendly and civilized.

The former couple regularly attends church together with their children and Ben has coached Sam’s little league team which has brought them together. Jennifer has happily moved along to date businessman John Miller while Ben has dated Saturday Night Live booker Lindsay Shookus on and off for several years.

Violet look so grown up next to her mom while Seraphina looks to much like her dad Ben. While the couple divorced in 2018, they’ve remained close and committed to co-parenting their children. They even live nearby so that their kids can see their parents together on a regular basis. Jennifer staged an intervention in August of 2018 when Ben fell off the wagon, in his struggle with sobriety, personally taking him to rehab to make sure that he got treatment. While he’s admitted to a few slip ups, he’s a clear and present father to their kids.