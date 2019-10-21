Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet is practically the spitting image of her mom — down to the height! The pair were out and about in LA and couldn’t have looked more like each other.

Is it a real life 13 Going On 30? Well, maybe not. But Jennifer Garner‘s, 47, eldest daughter, Violet, 13, is looking just like her mom and is already as tall as her! The mother/daughter duo were seen out in Los Angeles on Oct. 20 along with Jen’s second child, Seraphina Affleck, 10, for some quality time for just the girls. The trio were dressed chic and casual, with Jen rocking a grey sweater and leather skirt combo and her daughter donning cute T-shirt style dresses. The mother-of-three and her girls hit different stores and strode down the sidewalk together for their little outing. At one point, Jennifer and Violet were spotted walking arm in arm. So sweet!

Clearly, this was a girls day, as Jennifer’s son, Samuel, 7, was MIA for the shopping trip. And this isn’t even the first mother/daughter outing Jen and Violet have had! The two were seen holding hands on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles and couldn’t have looked more alike. While they were out, the Alias star and her daughter looked very comfortable in shorts and athletic sneakers as they strolled down the sidewalk. The two appeared to be on a shopping trip because, at one point, they were photographed with a big bag of goodies which appeared to hold bubbles and other toys. It’s great to see Jen and Violet getting some quality time in as the actress continues to coparent with her ex husband, Ben Affleck.

Ben and Jen officially divorced in October 2018 and share joint-custody of their three children. The former couple made it clear that co-parenting their children is a major priority since their split. The two have been seen out and about at a slew of events for their kids following their highly publicized separation. On Sept. 14, the former couple were spotted supporting Seraphina at her soccer game while only days before, they shaded themselves with umbrellas, while watching Seraphina’s practice in Brentwood neighborhood before the big game. And just like their daughter, Ben and Jen came out to support their son at his swim class on Aug. 7.

Maintaining these strong relationships is so important to Jen, as the mother-of-three continues to make quality time a major priority with her kids. And with every day that passes and every pic fans see, it’s becoming so clear just how much Violet is growing into her mom’s mini-me!