Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Look-Alike Daughter Violet, 13, On Mother/Daughter Outing

Jennifer Garner & her daughter Violet, 13, enjoyed the ultimate mother-daughter day on Aug. 15 when they strolled the the streets of Los Angeles hand in hand.

Jennifer Garner, 47, and her 13-year-old daughter Violet looked like total twins as they stepped out in LA together on August 15. The mother-daughter duo always look adorable, but they were too cute in twinning summer ensembles that day. As they enjoyed a family day, the actress and her daughter looked comfortable in shorts and athletic sneakers and strolled down the sidewalk. The two appeared to be on a shopping trip because at one point, they were photographed with a big bag of goodies which appeared to hold bubbles and other toys. Jen’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom!

Violent was Jen’s first born and the two are incredibly close. Just two days before their shopping trip, the two enjoyed another  day of bonding. Jennifer also shares daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, with her ex, Ben Affleck, but neither of her two youngest kids were seen during the outing. Jen and Violet got some quality one-on-one time together and looked so stylish while doing so. Jennifer looked effortlessly gorgeous in a striped button-down purple shirt and navy tailored pants while her daughter looked adorable in an embroidered white top, a denim skirt and flip flops.

In further proof that she’s an all-star mom, Jen has got co-parenting down to a science. The actress and her ex Ben continued their amicable co-parenting relationship on August 7 when they took their son Samuel, 7, to swim lessons at a pool in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The former couple appeared to have an in-depth, friendly chat while their youngest child hit the pool, and were photographed sitting side by side. Clearly, the two exes have learned to put their children first!

Violet is definitely growing up to be her mom’s mini-me! The two ladies look more alike with each passing day and it’s always so sweet to see them spend some quality time together.