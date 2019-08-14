Jennifer Garner Bonds With Her Sweet Eldest Kid Violet, 13, On Mother-Daughter Day Out In LA

Jennifer Garner spent some quality time with her eldest child, Violet. She and the 13-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles for some mother-daughter bonding time.

Jennifer Garner took her eldest daughter along with her on a day out in Los Angeles. The actress, 47, was all smiles as she was spotted in conversation with Violet Affleck, 13, while walking down a street on Aug. 13.

Jennifer looked effortlessly gorgeous in a striped button-down purple shirt and navy tailored pants. She shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses and juggled notebooks, a cup of coffee, glasses and keys in her arms. The 13 Going on 30 star finished off her look with blue suede loafers from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s fashion label, The Row.

Violet, who Jen shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, looked sweet in an embroidered white top, denim skirt and flip flops. A truly classic summer ensemble. Jennifer also shares daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, with the Gone Girl star. Neither of her two youngest kids were around for the adorable outing, though.

Jen and Ben have gotten to spend plenty of time with their three kids while they’re off school for summer vacation. The friendly exes have even teamed up to bring their kids to various activities. The two actors were spotted in conversation while sitting together as they watched Samuel’s swim lessons on Aug. 7.