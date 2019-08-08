Jennifer Garner & Ex Ben Affleck engaged in friendly banter as they attended their son’s swimming lesson in Los Angeles on August 7.

Jennifer Garner, 47, and Ben Affleck’s amicable co-parenting relationship continued on August 7 when they took their son Samuel, 7, to swim lessons at a pool in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The former couple appeared to have an in-depth, friendly chat while their youngest child hit the pool, and were photographed sitting side by side. The two stars leaned in towards one another as they sat in the sunshine, looking happy and relaxed. They kept it casual for the pool outing with Jen rocking classic blue jeans and a simple gray tee. Meanwhile, Ben wore a similar t-shirt and a pair of dark brown trousers.

Little Samuel looked adorable during his swim lessons. After hopping out of the pool, he tossed on a blue striped tee and warmed up by wrapping a blanket around his shoulders. When the swim lesson wrapped up, Jen, Ben, and their son walked out to the street together. Samuel’s dad sweetly wrapped his arm around to his son as he guided him to the car, and Jen appeared to go her separate way.

Samuel has become quite the swimmer and is spotted taking lessons on practically a weekly basis. Back on July 26, we once again saw Ben swing by the pool to pick Samuel up and the father-son duo totally had a twinning moment. Ben wore a gray tee and jeans which featured a deep blue hue, while his son also wore a dark t-shirt and long, navy pants.

Jennifer and Ben also share their other two children Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13, but we’ve seen more pics of their youngest as of late thanks to his frequent swim lessons! It’s always nice to see how successfully Ben and his ex have learned to co-parent, and these photos are just the sweetest!