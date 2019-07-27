See Pic
Ben Affleck Sweats It Out In The LA Heat & Picks Up Son Samuel, 7, From Swim Practice – Pics

Ben Affleck stepped out in the Los Angeles heat to pick up his son from swim practice. He sweat through his shirt while bracing the 90 degree weather.

While many of us would prefer to sit inside in front of our air conditioners when temperatures exceed 85 degrees outside, some people still have to carry about their lives and brave the heat. Ben Affleck did just that on July 26, when temperatures in Los Angeles reached 91 degrees. The actor, 46, had a good reason, though! He was spotted picking up his 7-year-old son Samuel from his swim lessons at the Carlthorp School in Santa Monica.

Unfortunately, Ben didn’t totally beat the heat while getting his youngest child from his school to the car. The Gone Girl star could be seen sweating through his grey t-shirt while carrying a tote bag of towels. It’s not surprising he was feeling the heat since he also had on jeans.

But as far as completing his dad duties go, Ben gets an A+. The Good Will Hunting star had a bit of a twinning moment with his kid, who was also wearing a dark t-shirt and long, navy pants. Ben shares Samuel – as well as his other two children Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13 – with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

This isn’t the first time one of Samuel’s parents have braved the elements for him. On June 29, Jennifer revealed that she had a backyard campout with her three children and had to deal with sprinklers going off in the morning. “Backyard campout. Kids still sleeping. Sprinklers. #whencanihavecoffee #chickensareloud,” she captioned a post of her bundled up in a tent.