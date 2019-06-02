See Pics
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Kids Look Happy As Ever Goofing Off On Outing With Mom & Dad – Pics

What a lovely way to spend Sunday afternoon! Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and their three kids enjoyed a church service in California together.

Even though Jennifer Garner, 46, and Ben Affleck, 46, are divorced, that doesn’t mean that they don’t still do family bonding activities together. The Garner-Affleck family attended church services together in Los Angeles on June 2, proving that marriage isn’t what holds the family together at all. Jen and Ben were joined by their three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

Jen wore a long-sleeved camo t-shirt with an olive green khaki skirt and belt. She held a brown backpack in one hand, and a fruit platter in another. The mom wore her brunette hair wavy and down, and wore her signature black wayfarers. She wore grey suede Oxford shoes as well. Violet walked behind Jen and held a basket of food as well. The adorable daughter wore her hair in low ponytails, wrapped together with a pink scrunchie. She held on to her blue sweater and walked in black Birkenstock sandals.

Ben strolled behind his ex-wife and daughter, wearing a blue button-down top, navy jacket, and dark blue pants. He wore brown boots as well and held onto a stuffed animal and yellow sign that read “Sam.”

Seraphina cutely held her little brother on her back as they walked. The younger sister wore a black t-shirt, white leggings, and maroon sneakers. She wrapped a blue sweatshirt around her waist. Her brother wore a dark t-shirt, black jogger pants, and light blue velcro sneakers. He held on to an emoji pillow as his sister carried him.

It’s so sweet to see the family out and about together, enjoying their weekend. We can’t wait to see what they’re up to next, and hope they had a great day!