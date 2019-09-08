Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Shade Themselves With Umbrellas As They Watch Daughter’s Soccer Practice Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted joyously watching their 10-year-old daughter Seraphina play soccer in Brentwood, CA on Sept. 7 as they sat underneath umbrellas and talked.

They may be exes but they still enjoy each other’s company! Ben Affleck, 47, and Jennifer Garner, 47, were all smiles when they sat together to watch their 10-year-old daughter Seraphina‘s soccer practice in Brentwood, CA on Sept. 7. The former husband and wife sat in fold-out chairs on the grass while each holding an umbrella for shade in the sunny location, and they looked relaxed and happy during the sports outing. They also exchanged in some conversation at points throughout. Jen wore a casual black tank top and matching leggings while Ben wore a blue and white plaid shirt and gray pants. Seraphina looked ready to play when she showed up in her white soccer uniform as she walked by Ben’s side during the outing.

This isn’t the first time Ben and Jen have come together for one of their three kids’ activities. On Aug. 7, they watched their seven-year-old son Samuel at his swim class. They were photographed while sitting side by side during that outing as well and looked equally as excited to be there.

Whether they’re attending their kids’ various events or attending Sunday church together, Ben and Jen, who also share oldest daughter Violet, 13, have remained civil and even friendly toward one another ever since their split in 2015. After taking their time to help their kids with the transition, the movie stars ended up officially divorcing in 2018, but have still been there for each other every step of the way.

We love seeing Ben and Jen coming together for their kids and the exciting times in their lives. There’s nothing quite as great as a loving and supportive family and they have proven to be just that time and time again.