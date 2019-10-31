Ben Affleck Back On The Sober Path After Relapse ‘Slip’: ‘Recovery Is Not Easy’

Ben Affleck is already making progress in his sobriety journey just days after his relapse on Oct. 26. He is ready to attack his recovery head-on and has discovered the silver lining after his latest ‘slip-up’, HollywoodLife has learned.

Ben Affleck is turning his recent relapse into a life-altering path to getting sober. The Justice League actor, 47, is in good spirits despite relapsing at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on Saturday night. Ben, who’s struggled with alcohol addiction for years, was seen stumbling in a video from outside the party, in which he appears intoxicated. However, he’s already the road to recovery.

“Ben is already on a great path after his slip up the other night and he wants no one to be blamed for what happened,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “He made his own decisions and he knows that he upset a lot of people. But, he knows what he has to do so he doesn’t get himself into a compromising situation in the future.”

Ben is taking things one day at a time. “Recovery is not easy, and Ben is learning that every day,” the insider continues, explaining, “This latest moment of relapse is actually going to turn something bad into an overall good. He realizes that this affects more than just him. Every day is a fight and he is a fighter. He is looking forward to proving to every one of his friends and family that he will come out on top,” the source concludes, noting that his recovery is “most important” to him.

After news of his relapse, Ben didn’t shy away from the truth. He admitted to it when he was spotted outside his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner‘s home on October 27 “Well, you know, it happens,” he told paparazzi outside. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

Ben, who’s struggled with alcohol addiction for years, recently celebrated one year of sobriety. In March 2017, he announced that he had successfully completed a stint in rehab, his second in 17 years, and said he was working toward a positive recovery. Before that the Oscar winner had checked into treatment in 2001.

In August 2018, had another setback. He underwent treatment for alcohol addiction, which marked his third rehab stint in 17 years, after Jennifer staged an intervention. After completing his treatment, Ben continued outpatient therapy.

As Ben continues to work on his sobriety, he has the support of his ex-wife, who’s stood by his side from the beginning. As you may know, Ben and Jen — who share three kids together, Samuel, 7, and Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13 — separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The pair officially filed for divorce in April of 2017, and finalized the divorce in October 2018.