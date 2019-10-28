Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Garner & Kids For Halloween Fun After Admitting To Relapse

After admittedly having a sobriety ‘slip’ on Oct. 26, Ben Affleck spent Oct. 27 with his ex, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, for some pre-Halloween fun at home.

A wild Saturday night didn’t stop Ben Affleck from bonding with his kids on Sunday afternoon! The actor was photographed spending time with Jennifer Garner and their kids, Samuel, 7, and Seraphina, 10, on Oct. 27 (Violet, 13, was not photographed with the rest of the group). The family appeared to be decorating Jen’s home for Halloween, as the actress placed a pumpkin on the ground and Seraphina assisted. Ben seemed in good spirits, as he smiled for the cameras and interacted with his family. However, just hours earlier, the actor was seen partying the night away at the Unicef Masquerade ball at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood.

Footage from outside the event appeared to show Ben looking slightly inebriated, which was concerning to fans, since the actor has struggled with alcoholism in the past. Most recently, he went to rehab in August 2018, but he admitted to falling off the wagon at the Oct. 26 Halloween party. “Well, you know, it happens,” he told paparazzi outside Jen’s home. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.” When Ben went to rehab in 2018, it was because of an intervention by Jen, and, based on these new photos, it appears that she remains supportive of him on his journey.

After completing 40 days in rehab in Oct. 2018, Ben opened up about his sobriety and admitted that it will always be a “lifelong and difficult struggle.” He explained that his decision to fight his addiction was for “[himself] and [his] family.” “I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me,” he wrote. “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

Ben and Jen announced their decision to separate in June 2015, after ten years of marriage. However, they did not file for divorce until 2017, and the breakup was not finalized until Oct. 2018. The two have remained good friends and amicable co-parents since the split. It is not uncommon to see Ben and Jen spending time together, despite their breakup.