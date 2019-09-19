Ben Affleck Lovingly Holds Hands With Daughter Seraphina, 10, After Picking Her Up From School

Ben Affleck and his daughter, Seraphina, made an adorable pair as they crossed the street hand-in-hand after school. From attending Seraphina’s soccer activities to picking her up from school, Ben has been a role model dad!

Ben Affleck, 47, deserves one of those mugs that read “World’s Best Dad.” Even in this September heatwave, Ben headed outside to pick up his daughter Seraphina, 10, from school in Los Angeles on Sept. 19! Holding hands, Ben made sure to help Seraphina safely cross the street as they headed home. Ben rarely strays from his go-to wardrobe piece — a long-sleeved flannel, or button-down — but he faced the hot temperatures in a T-shirt from LA’s annual Turkey Trot. His daughter, meanwhile, wore her school uniform.

Outside of school, the Justice League star has been actively cheering on Seraphina from the sidelines as she pursues her passion for soccer! Ben joined his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 47, to watch their daughter at her soccer game on Sept. 14. Seraphina’s siblings, brother Samuel, 7, and sister Violet, 13, joined their parents to boost team morale! Before the big game, Ben and Jen also reunited to watch their daughter practice on the field on Sept. 7. Despite their separation in 2017, Ben and Jennifer haven’t let the split affect their successful co-parenting — they even attend Sunday mass as a family!

The 2019-2020 school year has barely begun, but Ben has already been pictured multiple times on after-school pickup duty. He was seen strolling the sidewalk with Seraphina and Samuel after classes finished on Sept. 12, and held hands with the same duo on a school day afternoon on Sept. 4. It’s rare to see Ben without his kids ever since the actor wrapped up a 30-day stay in rehab for alcohol addiction in Sept. 2018.

The astronomical start to fall is just four days away — Sept. 23 — meaning Ben, along with the rest of the world, will be leaving summer behind. Ben made it a meaningful three months for his three kids, from a Disneyland trip with Samuel to sending Seraphina off to summer camp!