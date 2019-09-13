Back to school means back to pick up runs for Ben Affleck when it comes to his two youngest kids, Seraphina and Samuel. The doting dad smiled as his daughter held on to his arm.



Ben Affleck has become such a hands on dad ever since getting sober in 2018. The 47-year-old was photographed picking up his two youngest children, daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, from school on Sept. 12. Sera is her dad’s mini-me, looking so much like him. She held on to his arm as they walked down the sidewalk and she appeared to be excitedly telling him about her day. Ben looked down with a big smile on his face, happily listening to her.

It appears daughter Violet, 13, is now in junior high, leaving Sam and Sera still in grade school for pick up runs. Ben looked fit and healthy in a white long sleeve shirt and jeans. He’s sporting a nearly trimmed beard and mustache at the moment. He let his kids carry their own school supplies as both had on backpacks for their books and homework Seraphina carried a purple and green lunch bag and had a book under her arm.

Fortunately Ben is in between projects and has time to be a hands on parent to do things like school pick ups. He has two films he produced and starred in in post-production, with two more films in pre-production and another three projects after that announced. One role he won’t be returning to is Batman, as Robert Pattinson, 33, has been tapped for the origins story on the character for Warner Brothers.

Thursdays seem to be Ben’s school pickup days as he was photographed doing the same thing on Sept. 5. He and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, are so good at co-parenting that they’ve obviously got a good schedule worked out.