Jordyn Woods Gushes Over ‘Sweetest’ BF Karl-Anthony Towns After He Sends Her ‘Love’ Hoodie From Quarantine

Jordyn Woods really does have “the sweetest boyfriend,” which she gushed on her Jan. 21st Instagram Story. That’s because the 23-year-old model and actress’s boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, surprised her with two luxury presents: a pair of Chrome Hearts jeans marked with the brand’s iconic cross logo, and a romantic “Love Is Us” Vetements hoodie. Even more impressive is the fact that Karl organized this thoughtful gesture while battling COVID-19.

“I have the sweetest boyfriend,” Jordyn wrote over her surprises, adding, “Sending me things even when he’s sick.” Jordyn’s teenage sister, Jodie Woods, was just as impressed with Karl’s presents. She posted them on her own Instagram Story and wrote, “karl is the sweetest boyfriend [emojis] really just sent her some chrome jeans and this vetements hoodie that made him think of her, BRO MY HEARTTTTT.”

Karl revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Jan. 15, on the very same day his team’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies was postponed. “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.”

Karl added that it “breaks [his] heart” that his “family, and particularly [his] father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.” On a heartbreaking note, Karl vowed to his niece and nephew Jolani and Max that he won’t “end up in a box next to grandma,” a reference to the heartbreaking fact that Karl lost his mother Jacqueline Cruz-Towns to COVID-19 in April of 2020. Jordyn had helped Karl through this tragic time as a supportive friend before they started dating in the fall of 2020.

Once again, Jordyn is showing her support to Karl, too. Jordyn urged fans to “please send some prayers up” after her boyfriend revealed his diagnosis last Friday. As you can see, Jordyn and Karl are a tight unit — but they’re not rushing anything. “Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast,” Jordyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2020.