Bianca Finch: 5 Things To Know About Jacob Elordi's New Model GF

The model was seen relaxing with the ‘Euphoria’ star while in the park in Los Angeles for a low-key day taking photos of each other. Here’s everything you need to know about Bianca Finch!

Jacob Elordi24, may have a new girlfriend with Bianca Finch, 24! The Australian actor was spotted having a casual date in a Los Angeles park with the model on Sunday March 20, via DailyMail. The pair sat in the grass and had a cute puppy with them while The Kissing Booth star snapped a few photos of the model with a vintage camera. The pair seemed pretty cozy as they lounged in the park together. Find out everything you need to know about Bianca here!

1. Bianca is a model

Bianca is a rising figure in the modeling world. Based in Los Angeles, she’s represented by Next Models Management. Her Instagram is loaded with various photos from her shoots, and plenty of stunning shots of her in her element, looking absolutely gorgeous.

2. She’s Jacob’s first girlfriend since his split with Kaia Gerber

If Bianca and Jacob are indeed an item, she’s his first girlfriend since his split from model and actress Kaia Gerber, 20, in November 2021. Jacob and Kaia’s breakup was first reported in November 2021, after the pair had dated for a little over a year, and the break was reportedly amicable. Since the breakup, Kaia has been romantically linked to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Austin Butler, 30.

Bianca’s been linked to actor Jacob Elordi since his split from Kaia Gerber. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

3. She starred in a music video for Juice WRLD and Benny Blanco

While Bianca is primarily a model, she has dabbled in acting just a touch. She was one of the many stars in the music video for Benny Blanco’s collaboration with the late rapper JuiceWRLD for their single “Graduation.” The music video, which was jam-packed with celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld, Olivia Munn, Noah Cyrusand many more, featured Bianca as one of “The Untouchables” alongside Madison Beer, Elsie Hewitt, and Charlotte Lawrence.

4. She made her NYFW debut in September

Bianca walked in her first fashion show at New York Fashion Week in September 2021. She was included as part of the show for Brandon Maxwell’s new collection, as she showed in an Instagram post. She was extremely thankful to be included in the special event. “I have been dreaming of a moment like this for as long as I can remember. Brandon, thank you for putting me in your show alongside the most beautiful, strong women. In awe of you, this collection and the look you chose for me,” she wrote in the caption. “What an honor.”

5. She has over 170,000 followers on Instagram & TikTok

Ayesha has been a growing star in the modeling world, and her following on social media is already pretty sizable. She has over 174,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she posts tons of her beautiful photos. She’s also relatively active on TikTok, where she has over 170,000 followers. On her TikTok, Bianca posts tons of videos of herself doing dances and some entertaining clips of herself participating in various trends on the app.