Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Reunite & Pack On The PDA After She Returns From PFW — Photos

Bruce/SL / BACKGRID
Kaia Gerber dresses like a sexy gladiator for her 18th birthday party in New York Pictured: Ref: SPL5113681 060919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are seen getting cozy as they step out with their dog for lunch in Los Feliz. The cool looking couple were spotted with their arms around each other and walking a cute white dog while carrying leftovers. Pictured: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 20-year-old fashionista, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 55, and businessman Rande Gerber, 59, kept a busy Saturday morning while on a grocery run in Sta. Monica. She wore a simple gray sweater, jeans, and high-top Converse during the outing. Pictured: Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 5 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Kaia Garber is back from Paris Fashion Week and immediately reunited with new love Austin Butler. Kaia couldn’t keep her hands off her man as they spent time together in Los Angeles.

Kaia Gerber, 20, and Austin Butler, 30, are spending some quality time together after her week hitting the runways for the top designers at Paris Fashion Week. Kaia and Austin had an afternoon lunch date together in Los Feliz on March 5. The couple stayed cozy on their outing, with Kaia sweetly wrapping her arm around Austin on the side of the street.

Kaia Gerber wraps her arms around Austin Butler’s neck on their lunch date. (Bruce/SL / BACKGRID)

Austin was the perfect gentleman by opening the car door for Kaia when they were ready to leave. Kaia looked ready for spring in a pretty printed dress. Austin was super casual in a Carhartt jacket, a white T-shirt, and jeans. He also had his adorable dog with him!

News about Kaia and Austin’s relationship went public in December 2021. They’ve been spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the past few months, even spending Valentine’s Day together while in London. Kaia and Austin are reportedly being very “low-key” about their relationship. “They both have expressed they don’t want anything serious but are interested in each other,” a source told E! News.

Robert Lewandowski, Anna Lewandowska attending the Off White show during PFW Womenswear Fall/Winter 22/23 in Paris, France on February 28, 2022. Photo by Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Cindy Crawford Ref: SPL5292997 250222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Off-White show, Runway, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2022
Kaia Gerber wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Fashion Prada F/W 22-23, Milan, Italy - 24 Feb 2022

In November 2021, Kaia and ex Jacob Elordi split after over one year of dating. They both wiped their Instagram accounts of their photos of each other, but their breakup was reportedly amicable.

Both Kaia and Austin have been incredibly busy lately. During Paris Fashion Week, Kaia walked the runway with supermodel mom Cindy Crawford, 56, during the Off-White Autumn/Winter show. Before jetting over to Paris, Kaia also walked for Prada during Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler on their March 5 lunch date. (Bruce/SL / BACKGRID)

Austin is about to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The first trailer for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic was released in February 2022. Austin is playing the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s latest film. Elvis is set to be released on June 24, 2022.