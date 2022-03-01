See Pics

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Walk PFW Runway Together & Match In Low-Cut Black Tops After — Photos

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Kendall Jenner seen during a photo shooting in Paris during the Fashion Week on february 28th 2022. 28 Feb 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832641_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rihanna Dior show, Departures, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mat 2022
Rihanna Dior show, Departures, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mat 2022
Anya Taylor-Joy Dior show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mat 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

The gorgeous mother-daughter duo wore different outfits for the Off-White Autumn/Winter show, before they linked up afterwards in matching black looks.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stole the show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, February 28. The famous mother-daughter-duo walked in the Off-White Autumn/Winter show and looked so gorgeous in their unique, opposing outfits. Cindy, 56, strutted down the runway in a massive tulle tiered skirt, a university slogan T-shirt, and a black blazer. The supermodel accessorized her look with a pair of chandelier earrings and she held a red clutch purse and blue plastic sunglasses in each of her hands.

Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford at Paris Fashion Week 2022 (Photo: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

As for Kaia, the rising star walked in an odd-shaped puff mini dress, a casual yellow T-shirt, and green heels. She carried a pair of white plastic sunglasses and an iPhone in her hands, while proudly showing off her incredible look on stage. Cindy and Kaia absolutely dominated the Off-White Autumn/Winter show.

Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber at Paris Fashion Week 2022 (Photo: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Robert Lewandowski, Anna Lewandowska attending the Off White show during PFW Womenswear Fall/Winter 22/23 in Paris, France on February 28, 2022. Photo by Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Cindy Crawford Ref: SPL5292997 250222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Off-White show, Runway, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2022
Kaia Gerber wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Fashion Prada F/W 22-23, Milan, Italy - 24 Feb 2022

The famous relatives served looks even after walking the runway. They were spotted leaving the event arm-in-arm that night in matching low-cut black black tops. Cindy rocked an all black suit with matching pants and stylish white heels as she carried a red clutch bag featuring the word “Life.” Kaia looked super sexy in a leather black jacket and knee-high black boots with small holes in them.

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber at Paris Fashion Week 2022 (Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Aong with Kaia, Cindy also shares son Presley, 22, with husband Rande Gerber, whom she’s been married to since 1998. While speaking to Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine in 2019, Cindy revealed how she feels about her kids, namely Kaia, following in her footsteps.

“It was a good thing that she couldn’t work on the runway until she was 16,” she said. “There are laws about that. After that I couldn’t really hold her back. You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role modeling that you did sticks. That’s the stage of parenting when you think, ‘OK, hope you can fly!’ “