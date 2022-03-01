Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Walk PFW Runway Together & Match In Low-Cut Black Tops After — Photos

The gorgeous mother-daughter duo wore different outfits for the Off-White Autumn/Winter show, before they linked up afterwards in matching black looks.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stole the show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, February 28. The famous mother-daughter-duo walked in the Off-White Autumn/Winter show and looked so gorgeous in their unique, opposing outfits. Cindy, 56, strutted down the runway in a massive tulle tiered skirt, a university slogan T-shirt, and a black blazer. The supermodel accessorized her look with a pair of chandelier earrings and she held a red clutch purse and blue plastic sunglasses in each of her hands.

As for Kaia, the rising star walked in an odd-shaped puff mini dress, a casual yellow T-shirt, and green heels. She carried a pair of white plastic sunglasses and an iPhone in her hands, while proudly showing off her incredible look on stage. Cindy and Kaia absolutely dominated the Off-White Autumn/Winter show.

The famous relatives served looks even after walking the runway. They were spotted leaving the event arm-in-arm that night in matching low-cut black black tops. Cindy rocked an all black suit with matching pants and stylish white heels as she carried a red clutch bag featuring the word “Life.” Kaia looked super sexy in a leather black jacket and knee-high black boots with small holes in them.

Aong with Kaia, Cindy also shares son Presley, 22, with husband Rande Gerber, whom she’s been married to since 1998. While speaking to Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine in 2019, Cindy revealed how she feels about her kids, namely Kaia, following in her footsteps.

“It was a good thing that she couldn’t work on the runway until she was 16,” she said. “There are laws about that. After that I couldn’t really hold her back. You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role modeling that you did sticks. That’s the stage of parenting when you think, ‘OK, hope you can fly!’ “