See Pics

Kaia Gerber Rocks See-Through Mesh Bodysuit For Sexy ‘ELLE’ Cover After Jacob Elordi Split

Kaia Gerber
Nathaniel Goldberg
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Valentino show, Runway, Fall Winter 2018, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 04 Jul 2018
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Saint Laurent show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020
Kaia Gerber on the catwalkValentino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 29 Sep 2019
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Saint Laurent show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 24 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
News Writer

Kaia Gerber looked drop dead gorgeous in some pretty racy outfits for ‘Elle’ magazine’s new issue, which was published following her reported split from actor Jacob Elordi.

In the aftermath of her reported breakup with Jacob Elordi, Kaia Gerber got back to work and absolutely nailed her latest modeling gig. The 20-year-old is on the cover of the December 2021/January 2022 issue of ELLE, and she looks nothing short of spectacular. Kaia, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, rocked a see-through mesh bodysuit, accompanied with a blue feathered trim, for the remarkable cover snapshot. But that’s not the only chic outfit that Kaia amazed in for the photoshoot!

Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber covers ‘ELLE’ for December 2021/January 2022 issue (Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg)

The new issue, which hits newsstands December 7, also features Kaia wearing lace tights and matching suspenders, which was arguably her most racy look. The beautiful brunette was also snapped wearing a black suit and a sheer bra in one shot, while another photo showed Kaia glowing in a see-through crystal dress.

Kaia also sported some professional attire for the shoot. The model suited up, as the publication put it, in a black and white tuxedo with a black bowtie, red belt, and sky-high platform boots. For a different shot, she put a fun twist on the traditional black-tie dress code from Bottega Veneta, all the while looking drop dead gorgeous.

Related Gallery

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are camera shy as the couple go club hopping in West Hollywood. First, they partied at the Nice Guy with friends and then finished the night at the Delilah restaurant. 17 Jun 2021 Pictured: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA763210_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi arriving back to his place after a workout sesh at Dogpound. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Supermodel Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Jacob Elordi keep a low profile as they grab healthy smoothies after intense workout at Earthbar in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber covers ‘ELLE’ for December 2021/January 2022 issue (Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg)

Kaia’s photoshoot for Elle was published on Nov. 23, just five days after a source told Page Six that the model had split from Jacob, 24, after over a year of dating. The pair haven’t yet confirmed the news, but Kaia may have hinted that the breakup is indeed true by taking photos of herself with Jacob off of her Instagram. Per Page Six‘s source, Kaia’s split from The Kissing Booth actor was “amicable.” HollywoodLife has already reached out to representatives for Kaia and Jacob for comment.

Kaia and Jacob first sparked romance rumors in September 2020, when the pair were seen holding hands in New York City over Labor Day Weekend. They were later spotted heading to the gym together on September 9. Things were getting pretty serious as the couple started to be seen, because near the end of September, Jacob joined Kaia and her parents on a family trip to Mexico. This past June, the couple appeared to be having a great time while attending a friend’s birthday party.