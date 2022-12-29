Kaia Gerber Wears Green Bikini Top With BF Austin Butler On Vacation: Photos

One week after running errands with her BF Austin Butler in L.A., model Kaia Gerber rocked a green bikini top while vacationing with him & her family in Cabo on Dec. 29

December 29, 2022 11:16PM EST
Austin Butler, left, and Kaia Gerber pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2022 Elvis Departures, Cannes, France - 25 May 2022
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler keep a low profile as they go out for a juice drink together in Los Feliz. The couple were spotted on a causal outing after Kaia supporting the Elvis star as he hosted SNL this past weekend in NYC. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Bruce / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were spotted holding hands this afternoon at Hudson Yards where he attended a screening for his new starring role in "Elvis" Pictured: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, and runway model Kaia Gerber, 21, proved they are couple goals while on an end-of-the-year vacation with the bombshell’s family on Dec. 29. The 21-year-old stunned in a green bikini top complete with a patterned skirt while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the Hollywood hunk. She styled the beach look with a pair of on-trend black sunglasses and showed off her back tattoos in the sexy outfit.

Kaia Gerber rocks green bikini in Cabo with Austin Butler. (Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com)

Austin, for his part, kept his look casual with a blue t-shirt and black swim trunks. In addition, he accessorized with a navy blue baseball cap, a gold bracelet, and a ring on his right ring finger. Kaia and her beau were also spotted with her mom, Cindy Crawford, 56, and her husband, Rande Gerber, 60. The brunette beauty’s brother, Presley Gerber, 23, was also spotted along with a mystery woman.

While on their family holiday, Cindy’s only daughter also rocked a brown cheeky bikini while she packed on the PDA with Austin, per The Daily Mail. For her second look, Kaia wore a brown string bikini top and paired it with a cheeky bottom that showed off her backside. The starlet let her brunette tresses flow in natural waves while she soaked up the sun with her 31-year-old love. In addition, Kaia and Austin were spotted holding hands and even made out in the back of a golf cart while her parents drove them around.

Kaia Gerber in a green bikini and skirt in Cabo. (Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com)

Their Cabo vacation comes just one week after The Carrie Diaries actor and his girlfriend were spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 21. On their outing just days before Christmas, Kaia rocked an oversized blue fleece jacket, black yoga pants, and white Nike crew socks. She completed the casual, yet chic, outfit with black sunglasses and black sneakers while carrying her morning matcha latte. Austin kept his look casual and simply rocked an all-black outfit that featured Adidas trackpants, a t-shirt, and a black winter jacket.

Austin Butler in Cabo on Dec. 29. (Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com)

Kaia and her leading man have been linked to each other since Dec. 2021 after they were pictured attending a yoga class together, per US Weekly. “They are low-key dating,” a source told the outlet at the time. “It’s still very new.” Later, the couple made their red carpet debut in May 2022 when they attended the Met Gala together. Prior to dating Austin, the Vogue cover model was linked to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 25, but the two ended up breaking up by Nov. 2021. Austin famously dated High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, 34, from 2011 until their 2020 split.

