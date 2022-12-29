Kaia Gerber Wears Green Bikini Top With BF Austin Butler On Vacation: Photos

Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, and runway model Kaia Gerber, 21, proved they are couple goals while on an end-of-the-year vacation with the bombshell’s family on Dec. 29. The 21-year-old stunned in a green bikini top complete with a patterned skirt while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the Hollywood hunk. She styled the beach look with a pair of on-trend black sunglasses and showed off her back tattoos in the sexy outfit.

Austin, for his part, kept his look casual with a blue t-shirt and black swim trunks. In addition, he accessorized with a navy blue baseball cap, a gold bracelet, and a ring on his right ring finger. Kaia and her beau were also spotted with her mom, Cindy Crawford, 56, and her husband, Rande Gerber, 60. The brunette beauty’s brother, Presley Gerber, 23, was also spotted along with a mystery woman.

While on their family holiday, Cindy’s only daughter also rocked a brown cheeky bikini while she packed on the PDA with Austin, per The Daily Mail. For her second look, Kaia wore a brown string bikini top and paired it with a cheeky bottom that showed off her backside. The starlet let her brunette tresses flow in natural waves while she soaked up the sun with her 31-year-old love. In addition, Kaia and Austin were spotted holding hands and even made out in the back of a golf cart while her parents drove them around.

Their Cabo vacation comes just one week after The Carrie Diaries actor and his girlfriend were spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 21. On their outing just days before Christmas, Kaia rocked an oversized blue fleece jacket, black yoga pants, and white Nike crew socks. She completed the casual, yet chic, outfit with black sunglasses and black sneakers while carrying her morning matcha latte. Austin kept his look casual and simply rocked an all-black outfit that featured Adidas trackpants, a t-shirt, and a black winter jacket.

Kaia and her leading man have been linked to each other since Dec. 2021 after they were pictured attending a yoga class together, per US Weekly. “They are low-key dating,” a source told the outlet at the time. “It’s still very new.” Later, the couple made their red carpet debut in May 2022 when they attended the Met Gala together. Prior to dating Austin, the Vogue cover model was linked to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 25, but the two ended up breaking up by Nov. 2021. Austin famously dated High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, 34, from 2011 until their 2020 split.