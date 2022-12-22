Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Look Strong As They Step Out Together Ahead Of Holidays: Photos

The model and actor were low-key during their stroll. They've been linked for a little more than a year.

By:
December 22, 2022 10:21AM EST
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler, left, and Kaia Gerber pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2022 Elvis Departures, Cannes, France - 25 May 2022
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler keep a low profile as they go out for a juice drink together in Los Feliz. The couple were spotted on a causal outing after Kaia supporting the Elvis star as he hosted SNL this past weekend in NYC. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Bruce / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were spotted holding hands this afternoon at Hudson Yards where he attended a screening for his new starring role in "Elvis" Pictured: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Bruce / BACKGRID

Cozy winter walks. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler looked like quite the couple as they bundled up for a morning stroll around Los Angeles’ posh Los Feliz area on Dec. 21, 2022. The model, 21, and actor, 31, dressed down in casual layers as they fetched some morning drinks and stretched their legs together ahead of Christmas weekend in sunny L.A.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber looked cute while walking around L.A. together ahead of the holidays. (Bruce / BACKGRID)

Kaia opted for a sporty style as she stepped out with her beau. Keeping away the California chill, she wore a fuzzy navy blue fleece jacket. Below, tight black leggings showed off her nearly endless stems.

The cover girl strode along in black sneakers with white Nike socks pulled up high. Keeping healthy, she snagged a green juice and carried a large, tan water bottle. Kaia’s golden brown hair was down smooth and shiny and she popped on a pair of sunglasses to hide her famous face from the sun.

Austin looked laid back in head-to-toe black. He teamed a canvas jacket with a dark shirt and Adidas pants. Sneakers and a baseball hat completed the look along with some stubble. He also had a water bottle in hand, ready for wherever their stroll was taking them.

The couple, who have been linked since late 2021, appeared deep in conversation during the stroll. It seems they’re closer than ever. Kaia was there to watch the Elvis actor when he hosted Saturday Night Live on Dec. 17, 2022.

And Austin was front row with Kaia’s mom Cindy Crawford as the second-generation strutter walked the Celine fashion show on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles. Making it a true family affair, dad Rande Gerber and brother Presley were also there to watch.

Prior to dating Kaia, Austin was in an eight-year-long relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, 35. Kaia last dated Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 25, but the relationship ran its course by late 2021 and the couple was no more. Before that, she had a brief tryst with everyone’s favorite bachelor, Pete Davidson, 29.

