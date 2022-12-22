Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Look Strong As They Step Out Together Ahead Of Holidays: Photos

Cozy winter walks. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler looked like quite the couple as they bundled up for a morning stroll around Los Angeles’ posh Los Feliz area on Dec. 21, 2022. The model, 21, and actor, 31, dressed down in casual layers as they fetched some morning drinks and stretched their legs together ahead of Christmas weekend in sunny L.A.

Kaia opted for a sporty style as she stepped out with her beau. Keeping away the California chill, she wore a fuzzy navy blue fleece jacket. Below, tight black leggings showed off her nearly endless stems.

The cover girl strode along in black sneakers with white Nike socks pulled up high. Keeping healthy, she snagged a green juice and carried a large, tan water bottle. Kaia’s golden brown hair was down smooth and shiny and she popped on a pair of sunglasses to hide her famous face from the sun.

Austin looked laid back in head-to-toe black. He teamed a canvas jacket with a dark shirt and Adidas pants. Sneakers and a baseball hat completed the look along with some stubble. He also had a water bottle in hand, ready for wherever their stroll was taking them.

The couple, who have been linked since late 2021, appeared deep in conversation during the stroll. It seems they’re closer than ever. Kaia was there to watch the Elvis actor when he hosted Saturday Night Live on Dec. 17, 2022.

And Austin was front row with Kaia’s mom Cindy Crawford as the second-generation strutter walked the Celine fashion show on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles. Making it a true family affair, dad Rande Gerber and brother Presley were also there to watch.

Prior to dating Kaia, Austin was in an eight-year-long relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, 35. Kaia last dated Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 25, but the relationship ran its course by late 2021 and the couple was no more. Before that, she had a brief tryst with everyone’s favorite bachelor, Pete Davidson, 29.