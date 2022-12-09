Kaia Gerber Slays Celine Runway While BF Austin Butler & Mom Cindy Crawford Support Her

Kaia Gerber, 21, absolutely slayed the runway at the “Celine at The Wiltern” Fall Winter 2023 show in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, and she had a super support team. Kaia’s boyfriend, Austin Butler, 31, was in attendance as he sat in the front row with Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, dad, Rande Gerber, and brother, Presley Walker Gerber.

Kaia hit the runway in not one but two gorgeous looks. Her first look was a plunging gold sequin halterneck mini dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The sides of the mini were completely cut out and she accessorized with a pair of metallic gold sandals, a dainty choker necklace, and a dark black smokey eye. As for her second look, Kaia wore a pair of black leather low-rose pants with a white top, a blazer, leather boots, oversized sunglasses, and gold beaded jewelry.

Austin looked as handsome as ever as he watched his girlfriend strut down the runway. For the event, he rocked a pair of fitted black pants with a black T-shirt and a fitted black leather motorcycle jacket on top. He topped his monochromatic look off with a pair of pointed black leather boots.

Austin posed with Kaia’s family, showing just how supportive he is. Kaia’s mom wore a sheer baggy, oversized silver sequin tunic as a dress with a black mini dress underneath and she styled the frock with knee-high black leather boots.

Meanwhile, Rande rocked a pair of fitted black trousers with a black button-down shirt tucked in, a black blazer, and black and silver sneakers. As for Presley, he wore low-rise black jeans with a black shirt tucked in, black leather sneakers, and a black leather jacket.