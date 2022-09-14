Kaia Gerber Rocks Sexy Black Mini Dress At An Event With Mom, Cindy Crawford: Photos

Kaia Gerber may have skipped New York Fashion Week, but that didn’t stop the model from looking fabulous at other events. The 21-year-old attended a party in LA to celebrate Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A Visible Man, when she wore a tight black mini dress that was cut out on the chest. Kaia was joined by her mother Cindy Crawford, and the pair looked like twins.

Kaia’s tiny black NENSI DOJAKA FW22 Look 17 dress featured spaghetti straps and thin halterneck straps while the chest was low-cut and cut out in the center. Around her chest was a mesh panel while the rest of the frock flowed into a straight, tight fit. She accessorized her look with black leather strappy sandals, beach waves, a smokey eye, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Cindy looked just as stunning when she wore a sleeveless, burnt orange cowl neck blouse tucked into a high-waisted orange leather midi skirt. Cindy’s asymmetrical pleated skirt was tied to the side and she completed her look with nude strappy heels, a voluminous blowout, a glossy lip, and silver hoop earrings.

Even though we missed Kaia at NYFW this year, we’ve still been blessed by her chic outfits lately. In fact, just last week, she celebrated her 21 birthday when she wore a pair of patterned Knwls Ink Check Halcyon Leggings with flared hems, styled with a Celine Crop Top, a black leather Nanushka Evan Faux Leather Blazer on top, and a Celine Ava Bag.

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite recent outfits from her was her high-waisted black satin straight-leg trousers styled with a gray sweater, a black leather Celine Tournon Jacket on top, a Celine Ava Bag in Forest, and a pair of chunky black leather Celine Margaret Boots.