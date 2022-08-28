Cindy Crawford, 56, & Daughter Kaia Gerber, 20, Look Like Twins Pumping Gas: Photos

Check out those genes! Cindy Crawford and her equally stunning daughter Kaia Gerber looked every inch the supermodel duo on a fun family outing in their hometown of Malibu on Saturday (August 27). Stopping at a gas station to fill up their luxury SUV, the OG MTV’s House of Style host, 56, rocked a chic blue graphic top and faded denim jeans, while the American Horror Story alum, 20, kept it simple in a matching blue summer dress. Kaia took over pumping duties as Cindy paid the tab.

The gorgeous mother/daughter team are easy to spot with their natural good looks and statuesque presence. The notion was recently proven when they posed together with Reese Witherspoon at the InStyle Awards. Cindy and Kaia towered over the petite The Morning Show actress as they enjoyed a night out at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. With the pair both standing at 5′ 9″ and Reese measuring 5′ 1″, the height difference was decidedly noticeable — which made it all the more fun for a fabulous photo op!

Cindy and Kaia were also twinning in their elegant gowns at the glamorous event alongside Reese, certainly making it seem like its a favorite pastime for the pair. During a girls night out to an Alanis Morrissette concert in Los Angeles in October, the pair both rocked faded denim jeans and black leather jackets — a combo as classic as their beauty.

And although Kaia has carved her own way into the fashion and modeling world, landing covers and contracts galore, she understands the constant comparison to Cindy. “From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” she told Vogue in 2019. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices…It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”