Kaia Gerber Is Obsessed With This Trendy Dress & So Are We

Image Credit: London Entertainment/SplashNews

When she’s not gracing the cover of Vogue or making her mark on the runway, Kaia Gerber can be seen walking the streets of Los Angeles in the latest fashion trends. Always on point, Kaia keeps her style fresh this summer with breezy babydoll dresses and now you can rock the trend too.

Babydoll dresses are not only super cute but they’re also practical; summer heat will be an afterthought when you step out with confidence in the Kirundo Summer Dress. This light, airy piece not only looks flawless but also wraps you in comfort. Channel your inner supermodel and get ready to step out in style this summer.

This flowy pleated dress is a game-changer; the ruffled sleeves and round neck provide just the right amount of daintiness while the poly-rayon blend will keep you cool from the summer heat. This knee-length dress fits loose to keep you comfortable wherever you go.

The Kirundo Summer Dress is also versatile. You can use it as a cover-up when headed to the beach or pool, dress it up with heels and accessories for an afternoon date or pair it up with some sneakers or sandals for a casual look while running errands. No matter how you choose to rock this look, this dress is sure to turn some heads. One reviewer confirms that this dress “Fits perfect and can be dressed up or down.”

Shoppers say they get tons of compliments every time they wear this dress calling it their “favorite dress”. With a choice of sixteen hues, feel confident when you add a little pop of color to your wardrobe this summer. Dress like a supermodel for under $40 with the Kirundo Summer Dress, available now on Amazon.