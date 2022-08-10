Austin Butler’s Girlfriend History, from Vanessa Hudgens To Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler has had his fair share of high-profile relationships, and we're breaking them down, from his longtime love Vanessa Hudgens to his current leading lady!

August 9, 2022 8:13PM EDT
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Austin Butler 'The Dead Don't Die' film premiere, Arrivals, Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler leave a gym. 08 Jun 2022 Pictured: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA866660_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Austin Butler has certainly made his mark playing the King of Rock in Baz Lurmann‘s Elvis, reportedly beating out bigshots like Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harry Styles for the coveted role. But even prior to the career-defining role this summer, the most recent actor to play Elvis Presley was no stranger to fame. Austin, 30, dated a string of incredibly high-profile women and caught quite a bit of attention while doing so.

Here are the dazzling leading ladies that the Disney Channel alum has romanced over the years.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated from 2011-2020. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

By far and away, the former Hannah Montana actor’s most long-running relationship was with Vanessa Hudgens, 33. The stunning duo dated for almost a decade, from 2011-2020. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor and High School Musical beauty were super low-key about their romance for the first couple of years, finally going public in 2014. Vanessa once called him the “love of her life” in a 2014 Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to the man with the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent and best looks I’ve ever seen,” she wrote alongside a casual pic of the former couple rocking matching hats. “He never stops inspiring me in every aspect of life and always lifts those around him up higher. I thank god so greatly for blessing the world 23 years ago by creating Austin Butler.”

Austin and Vanessa parted ways quietly in January of 2020. Neither have commented publicly on the split, but a source did reportedly tell PEOPLE that, “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship.”

Olivia DeJonge

Olivia DeJonge, 24, was apparently the next lucky lady to stand by Austin’s side. Per MTV News, the Elvis co-stars were seen getting cozy at an outdoor movie in Australia just after his 2020 split with Vanessa. The alleged match seemed to make a whole lot of sense, given that Olivia played Priscilla Presley opposite Austin’s title role. Between January and November 2020, the reported couple were seen several more times together, including an affectionate late autumn trip to the beach, per the Daily Mail.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp was once seen kissing Austin. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Austin was next seen with Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis‘ famous daughter Lily-Rose Depp, now 23. They were snapped locked in an unmistakably steamy kiss in London back in August of 2021. Obviously, the racy pic sent the relationship rumor mill into overdrive, but a repeat appearance never materialized, and Lily-Rose was seen getting hot and heavy with French rapper Yassine Stein just a few months later, in November.

Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber share a moment. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Austin’s current love interest is Kaia Gerber, 20, lookalike daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. The couple were first linked in December of 2021, following Kaia’s split from Euphoria hunk Jacob Elordi. In fact, they were seen at LAX airport just days before Christmas in 2021. The gorgeous couple made their red carpet debut at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances party back in March and have since been seen looking impossibly cute and cozy all over Los Angeles.

