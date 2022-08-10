Austin Butler’s Girlfriend History, from Vanessa Hudgens To Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler has certainly made his mark playing the King of Rock in Baz Lurmann‘s Elvis, reportedly beating out bigshots like Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harry Styles for the coveted role. But even prior to the career-defining role this summer, the most recent actor to play Elvis Presley was no stranger to fame. Austin, 30, dated a string of incredibly high-profile women and caught quite a bit of attention while doing so.

Here are the dazzling leading ladies that the Disney Channel alum has romanced over the years.

Vanessa Hudgens

By far and away, the former Hannah Montana actor’s most long-running relationship was with Vanessa Hudgens, 33. The stunning duo dated for almost a decade, from 2011-2020. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor and High School Musical beauty were super low-key about their romance for the first couple of years, finally going public in 2014. Vanessa once called him the “love of her life” in a 2014 Instagram post.

View Related Gallery Austin Butler Playing Elvis Presley: Photos From The Rock & Roll Biopic ELVIS, Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, 2022. ph: Hugh Stewart /© Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection ELVIS, from left: Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, 2022. © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

“Happy birthday to the man with the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent and best looks I’ve ever seen,” she wrote alongside a casual pic of the former couple rocking matching hats. “He never stops inspiring me in every aspect of life and always lifts those around him up higher. I thank god so greatly for blessing the world 23 years ago by creating Austin Butler.”

Austin and Vanessa parted ways quietly in January of 2020. Neither have commented publicly on the split, but a source did reportedly tell PEOPLE that, “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship.”

Olivia DeJonge

Olivia DeJonge, 24, was apparently the next lucky lady to stand by Austin’s side. Per MTV News, the Elvis co-stars were seen getting cozy at an outdoor movie in Australia just after his 2020 split with Vanessa. The alleged match seemed to make a whole lot of sense, given that Olivia played Priscilla Presley opposite Austin’s title role. Between January and November 2020, the reported couple were seen several more times together, including an affectionate late autumn trip to the beach, per the Daily Mail.

Lily-Rose Depp

Austin was next seen with Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis‘ famous daughter Lily-Rose Depp, now 23. They were snapped locked in an unmistakably steamy kiss in London back in August of 2021. Obviously, the racy pic sent the relationship rumor mill into overdrive, but a repeat appearance never materialized, and Lily-Rose was seen getting hot and heavy with French rapper Yassine Stein just a few months later, in November.

Kaia Gerber

Austin’s current love interest is Kaia Gerber, 20, lookalike daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. The couple were first linked in December of 2021, following Kaia’s split from Euphoria hunk Jacob Elordi. In fact, they were seen at LAX airport just days before Christmas in 2021. The gorgeous couple made their red carpet debut at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances party back in March and have since been seen looking impossibly cute and cozy all over Los Angeles.