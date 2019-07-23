‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ LA Premiere: See Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & More Stars

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie weren’t the only two big names at the premiere for ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,’ as stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Britney Spears, Travis Scott and more hit the red carpet for Quentin Tarantino’s newest flick!

A film about Hollywood should rightly be attended by all of Hollywood! Such was the case at the Los Angeles premiere for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood on July 22, as household names piled out onto the TCL Chinese Theatre’s red carpet. Margot Robbie, 29, was a vision in a white Chanel Couture gown with balloon sleeves, a bohemian touch reminiscent of the decade the Quentin Tarantino film takes place. She accessorized with a metallic gold hand bag from Chanel as well!

Also leading the pack were the film’s leading stars, Brad Pitt, 55, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, who suited up in colorful coats — Leo in navy blue, and Brad in emerald green. They even stayed true to their on-screen characters, as Leo looked like a television star from the ’60s in a sensibly buttoned coat, necktie and gelled hair. Meanwhile, Brad looked like the rogue and devilishly handsome stunt double in a loose blazer, a dress shirt with one button mischievously popped open and black shades. Margot, Brad and Leo all posed for a sweet photo together, as you can see below!

There were a smattering of celebrity couples at the film premiere, such as Britney Spears, 37, and her supportive boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 25, who shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet! Vanessa Hudgens, 30, and Austin Butler, 27, also made a united front in head-to-toe black, after Vanessa’s beau just landed a major role as Elvis Presley in the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s upcoming biopic.

Other stars stood out without a plus-one, such as Travis Scott, 28, who looked ever so slick in a suede blazer and matching pants and model Adriana Lima, 38, who sizzled in a shimmery red gown. You can see even more celebrity arrivals in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood premieres on July 26, and the film already had its Cannes premiere. This will be Tarantino’s ninth film!