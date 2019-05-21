Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, & Brad Pitt, 55, Are The Ultimate Hunks At ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Premiere

Hubba hubba! Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt were total dreamboats at the ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ premiere during Cannes Film Fest in France.

Hollywood’s hottest hunks showed out at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood film premiere on May 21, most notably, Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, and Brad Pitt, 55. The two A-listers looked dapper as ever as they hit the carpet held in Cannes, France and even posed for a smoke show of a selfie together. Both actors opted to keep it classic at the event, donning sleek, black tuxes completed with bowties.

The two heartthrobs were practically twinning with their slicked back hair, and signature charming smiles. Leonardo gave a friendly wave to fans before stopping to pose for photographers. The premiere was just one of the many events held during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, but it was perhaps the most star-studded affair of all. After the hunky duo took a photo together, they posed for yet another snapshot with their co-star, actress Margot Robbie. What a dream team!

Other stars in attendance at the premiere for the highly-anticipated film included Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross, Winnie Harlow, Karolina Kurkova, Josephine Skriver, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Doutzen Kroes. The forthcoming flick follows the story of television star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double make their way around the changing landscape of their industry in Los Angeles. In addition to the likes of Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, the movie is set to feature the late Luke Perry, which will mark his final role. The film reportedly received a seven minute standing ovation during the Cannes premiere.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be released in theaters on July 26. After seeing how handsome Brad and Leo looked on the Cannes red carpet, we are so ready to see them in action when the flick hits theaters.