Bella Hadid Sunbathes In A Bikini & 6 More Stars Catching Rays In Their Swimsuits

Bella Hadid looked like a true goddess while laying out in the grass and soaking up the sun in a new photo she shared to Instagram! Check out her latest snap and six more celebs getting their tan on!

Summer might be coming to a close, but somehow the temperatures are still rising! Thanks to these celebs, there is still plenty of hot content out there for their fans to consume, and they have seriously been doing the most. In fact, some stars have been sharing so much, we just can’t keep up!

But a few elements of our fav celebs’ Instagram accounts that we’ve loved seeing are their hot bikini pics. Stars from Bella Hadid to Kate Beckinsale and more have been flaunting their bikini bods on the ‘Gram. Now, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite stars in two-pieces soaking up the sun!

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has definitely been getting the most out of her summer. The 23-year-old supermodel shared a few snaps from the month of July, with the first image featuring Bella laying out on the grass in a two-piece. Bella looked totally at ease, working on her tan while reading a good book. “Distant in July,” she aptly captioned the collection of pics.

Kate Beckinsale

It’s never a bad day to get some sun. Kate Beckinsale got in some much needed rest and relaxation on August 8, which just so happened to be International Cat Day! While reclining in a hammock outside, the gorgeous actress, 47, soaked up the sun next to her feline friend. “Happy [International Cat Day]” she captioned the pic.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen has been the unassailable bikini queen of quarantine these last few months, and on June 10, she did not disappoint with her look! The mother-of-four, 46, posed-up poolside in a white two-piece by PrettyLittleThing and looked like a true goddess. “My daily look,” Larsa captioned the pic.

Kourtney Kardashian

Given how busy her life is, it’s honestly amazing that Kourtney Kardashian was able to find the time to work on her tan! The stunning mother-of-three, 41, rocked a cute cow-patterned top over her burnt orange bikini in a post from May 13. Sporting a pair of Port Tanger sunglasses, Kourt caught some sun rays and looked totally flawless!

Hailey Bieber

Vacation is always a great time to work on one’s tan, and Hailey Bieber followed suit with that practice on June 28. In a snap that she shared to Instagram during her and husband Justin Bieber‘s summertime getaway to Utah, Mrs. Bieber, 23, posed up in a tangerine-hued two-piece. Donning a straw hat and shades to keep the sun out of her eyes, Hailey was truly the picture of summertime sunshine.

January Jones

January Jones has quickly emerged as a bikini queen among her fellow celebs. In a post from July 13, the Mad Men alum, 42, sported a sparkling two-piece by Oséree, Jimmy Choo shades, and a Sarah Curtis headband for her summer season look. The actress seriously heated up our Instagram feed with this post!

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens‘ summer has been full of hot snaps from her time in the sun! In this August 12 pic, the High School Musical alum, 31, channeled her wild side with an animal print string two-piece. “Just a cowgirl and her coffee,” she captioned the post. Want to see more photos of stars soaking up the sun in bikinis? Check out the gallery above!