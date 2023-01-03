Brad Pitt Goes Shirtless & Sunbathes With Topless Girlfriend Ines de Ramon In Cabo: Photos

Brad Pitt is heating up the New Year in Mexico! The 59-year-old Hollywood heartthrob was spotted with model and rumored love interest, 30-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, enjoying a poolside getaway on Dec. 31 in pictures obtained by Page Six that can be seen here. The pair could be seen sunbathing — topless — in a pool in Cabo as they chatted.

The new couple, who reportedly began dating in November, lounged in modern pool chairs that faced in opposing directions. Ines faced away from the pool and brought her knees to her chest, keeping her chest visibility to a minimum. She shaded her bottom half from the sun with a blue and white towel wrapped around her. She appeared to have just gone for a dip in the pool, as her brunette locks were wet.

Meanwhile, Brad took all the sun he could get in ombre blue swim trunks. He also appeared to be reading a large book — perhaps a movie script. He protected his eyes with aviator sunglasses. A solo shot of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star showed him walking around the picturesque resort with his chiseled abs and several tattoos on full display, including one that reaches below his waistline.

Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumors in November after they were spotted at a Bono concert together. A source later revealed Brad and the designer “have been dating for a few months,” per PEOPLE.

In December, a person close to Ines and Brad said they were nothing serious and were simply “enjoying spending time” with each other, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together,” the insider added. That same day, on Dec. 19 — a day after the actor’s 59th birthday — the rumored lovebirds were seen out in Hollywood.

Of course, neither have publicly confirmed their relationship. Ines was married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but they officially separated in Sept. 2022 after three years together. Brad, of course, famously got with Angelina Jolie after his 2005 divorce from Jennifer Aniston. They welcomed six children during their partnership — half of which are adopted — and tied the knot in 2014. Sadly, their union only lasted for two years, and they have been enthralled in a nasty custody battle since 2019. Brad was last linked romantically to model Emily Ratajkowski.