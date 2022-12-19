Brad Pitt Celebrates 59th Birthday With Reported Girlfriend Ines de Ramon In Hollywood: Photos

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seem to be taking their relationship to the next level! The Legends Of The Fall actor and 32-year-old jewelry designer were spotted celebrating his 59th birthday on Sunday, December 19, in Hollywood. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Brad appeared to wear a gray collared shirt, white shoes, and coordinating pants as he stepped out of a car with Ines. She looked stunning with her hair styled long, and she wore a tan overcoat with a luxe white fur trim.

The sighting comes after sources told Entertainment Tonight that the Ocean’s 11 “is enjoying spending time” with the former wife of The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 40. “Brad and Ines recently started dating,” the source told the outlet for a December 19 report. “Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better. It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together.”

A separate source told PEOPLE magazine in November that the duo had already been dating for “a few months” following Ines’ split from Paul earlier in 2022. “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice,” the pal told the outlet, adding that Brad is “really into” Ines. At the time, yet another source told PEOPLE that Brad and Ines “recently started dating.” That source stated that, “it’s not an exclusive relationship.” “Ines is cute, fun and energetic,” PEOPLE‘s source said. “She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Brad was previously married to The Changeling star Angelina Jolie, 47, with whom he shares six children. The former power couple have been engaged in a high profile, volatile divorce and custody dispute, including tension over their previously shared French winery. The Bullet Train actor has been spotted with Ines multiple times since her split from Paul, including an appearance at a Bono concert back on November 13. He was previously briefly linked to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 31.