Brad Pitt, 58, Gets Cozy With Paul Wesley’s Ex-Wife, Ines de Ramon, 29, At A Bono Concert: Photos

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt, 58, spent his Sunday night rocking out to Bono with a brunette bombshell by his side. The woman he was spotted with happened to be The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. The Bullet Train actor kept his outfit casual with a pair of blue jeans, a grey jacket, a white t-shirt, and a brown suede fedora hat. Ines, on the other hand, opted for an on-trend outfit that included leather pants, a white crop top, and a black flannel jacket. She completed her chic look with a bright-yellow purse and leather boots.

The two were also spotted meeting up with other A-list celebrity pals including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Sean Penn, and Vivi Nevo. Ines and her handsome date were also seen getting cozy, as Brad grabbed her by the arms. Brad and his date attended the Bono concert at LA’s Orpheum Theatre.

Since his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie, 47, the blonde hunk has been spotted out with several women, including model Emily Ratajokowski, 31. HollywoodLife has reached out to the Fight Club star’s reps to comment on the outing.

Brad’s date night with Ines also comes just two months after the 29-year-old and Paul confirmed their split via their rep. “A rep for PW and IR has confirmed that they have separated,” a statement to PEOPLE read. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time.” As the statement revealed they split in April of this year, Ines has officially been a single woman for seven months. And since Brangelina’s news regarding their split broke on Sept. 20, 2016, their divorce has been the opposite of smooth sailing. They have even reportedly fought over a $164 Million French Estate amid their split.

Angelina and her ex share six children including Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14. The former “it couple” spent 12 years together, but eventually called it quits. Since their split, the two continue to focus on their busy careers and are still in the middle of finalizing their divorce. Three years after Angelina filed for divorce, the two were declared “legally single” in 2019.