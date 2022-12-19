Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are Reportedly ‘Seeing Where Things Go’ In New Romance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong! A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Bullet Train actor, 59, “is enjoying spending time” with the jewelry designer, 30, and he’s “getting to know her better” as their relationship continues. “It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other,” the insider added about Brad and Ines. “They are having a good time together.”

A second source told ET how Ines is holding up now that she’s dating one of the most iconic men in Hollywood. “Ines is pretty chill and private. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad,” the source revealed. Ines was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 40, but Paul’s fame doesn’t come close to Brad’s.

Brad and Ines sparked romance rumors when they attended a Bono concert together on Nov. 13. After the date night, PEOPLE reported that Brad and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” and that they “met through a mutual friend.” The duo then enjoyed another night out together on Dec. 15 for the red carpet premiere of Brad’s movie Babylon. Brad and Ines were reportedly seen wrapping their arms around one another at the event.

Ines is Brad’s first public relationship since he was married to Angelina Jolie, who is the mother of his six children. Brad joked about his dating life during a 2020 episode of Marc Maron’s podcast, WTF With Marc Maron. “I’m just like trash mag fodder. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably,” he said. Brad was briefly linked to model Emily Ratajkowski shortly before his romance with Ines, but nothing was ever confirmed.

As for Ines, she got married to Paul in Feb. 2019 in a secret ceremony on the beach, but they confirmed their separation in Sept. 2022. “A rep for PW and IR has confirmed that they have separated,” a statement to PEOPLE read. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time.”