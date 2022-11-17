Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”

The publication reports that Brad “enjoys spending time with [Ines]” because she is “cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality.” Brad and Ines’s casual but “fun” relationship comes roughly two months after she and Paul, 40, separated after three years of marriage. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep for the couple said in a statement issued at the time.

Ines becomes the latest woman romantically linked to the Babylon star since Brad and Angelina Jolie split in 2016. Brad joked about his perceived dating life during the 2020 Golden Globes. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” said Brad when accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

“I’m just like trash mag fodder,” Brad said during a 2020 episode of Marc Maron’s podcast, WTF With Marc Maron. “Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably,” Brad said that it’s been a hassle to be constantly photographed, and he had become an expert at dodging the paparazzi. “I’ve got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they’re still in play,” he said.

Before this reported romance with Ines, Brad was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, with Page Six reporting that they had been “out a few times.” Emily, 31, split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in the summer of 2022, after four years of marriage. Since then, EmRata has struck up a romance with Hollywood’s actual most-eligible bachelor, Pete Davidson. A day after Brad and Ines saw Bono in LA, Em and Pete met up in a Brooklyn apartment for a date night.