Brad Pitt Jokes About His ‘Disaster Of A Personal Life’ & Admits He’s Figured Out How To Avoid Paparazzi

Brad Pitt admitted that his love life is a disaster following his divorce from his wife of two years Angelina Jolie and revealed how he keeps his personal life private in a new interview.

Brad Pitt, 56, has gotten to the point where he can make jokes about his up and down love life and that’s exactly what he did when he sat down for an interview with Marc Maron on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast. The episode was recorded before his big win at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and he was joined by his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, 45. When the conversation got to how the paparazzi affects his life, Brad took the opportunity to poke fun of his failed romances.

“I’m just like trash mag fodder,” he said. “Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.” Leo couldn’t help but chime in and tease the star a bit. “You have a very exciting personal life,” he responded. “Like Lil’ Kim said, ‘The paparazzi’s gonna get you one way or another.’ It’s been my motto.”

Brad went on to add that although it can be a hassle to constantly have his picture taken, he’s found secret ways to avoid the paparazzi. “I’ve got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they’re still in play,” he admitted.

The spotlight on Brad’s love life has seemed to be on him mind lately, as he also made a joke about it during his Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech, which you can see below. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he hilariously said in the speech. The joke even made his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50, whom he was married to from 2000 until 2005, chuckle in the audience.

Brad’s love life has certainly been among the hottest topics in Hollywood since he’s dated and married some fellow A-listers over the years. One of his first public romances was with actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, whom he dated from 1994 until 1997. They were also engaged at one point before breaking things off. The Legends of the Fall actor then married Friends star Jennifer, 50, in 2000. Their marriage lasted until 2005 before the very famous “Brangelina” came to be when he started dating starlet Angelina Jolie, 44. They had six children together and after dating for eight years, they eventually married in 2014, but by 2016, they separated.

Although Brad likes to keep his relationship with his kids private, he did mention them a few times in his interveiw with Marc, including when he spoke about his art collection. “Even the word collection bothers me. Just certain things that move me and I like to be around each day and might inspire my kids or something,” he said, while also admitting he’s working on sculptures of his own.

“What we do is such a collaborative sport, for the better, for the worse sometimes,” he continued while going on to speak about acting. “To do something that’s just you and on your own and very solitary, I find very meditative.”