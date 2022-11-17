Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Hug As They’re Seen Together In 1st Video On Low-Key Date Night

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson tried to avoid paparazzi on their Nov. 16 date night, but they simply couldn’t steer clear of the cameras. In a new video, seen here, the new couple can be seen reuniting inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Emily entered inside a what appeared to be a side door, and she greeted Pete with a hug. He smiled as he wrapped his arms around her for the embrace.

Before the meet up, Pete drove to Manhattan to pick Emily up at her apartment. She was on her way toward his car when they both noticed photographers snapping photos. In an effort to keep their budding new relationship out of the public eye, Pete quickly drove away, leaving Emily to call another ride for herself. However, they could’t outrun the paparazzi, and photographers were also waiting outside the Brooklyn building when Emily arrived.

It appears that the two were enjoying a night in, as they were both dressed down in sweatpants for their evening together. This sighting comes just days after news first broke that the two were seeing each other. A fan sighting over the weekend of Nov. 12 sparked the buzz, followed by HollywoodLife and various other media outlets confirming the romance.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares a son with, in September. After the breakup, she was briefly linked to Brad Pitt, and was rumored to be dating DJ Orazio Rispo in October. Meanwhile, Pete has been single since his high-profile split from Kim Kardashian in July.

Pete and Emily were able to go out “a few times” before the public caught wind that they were hanging out, according to a HollywoodLife source. Our insider confirmed that the two actually first met back in 2021 when Pete starred in the movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which was produced by Sebastian. The comedian has actually been seen hanging out with Emily’s ex publicly in the past.