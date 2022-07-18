Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Reportedly Split After 4 Years Of Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have reportedly broken up, a source close to Emily, 31, told People. The source told the outlet that the model made the decision to call it quits, and she’d focus on their one-year-old child. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” they said. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Emily.

The model and producer’s breakup comes just days after rumors started circulating that the pair would split, amid rumors that Sebastian had been unfaithful. It was rumored that the pair would be divorcing when a source claimed that Sebastian was a “serial cheater” to Page Six. Before the source made claims about the alleged infidelity, the My Body author was seen out without wearing her wedding ring on her finger. Aside from being out ring-less, Emily’s been seen out and about on a few occasions sans her hubby, and the pair haven’t been spotted together in a while.

Emily and Sebastian had announced their marriage back in 2018. The couple had a courthouse ceremony in New York City in February of that year. She made the announcement with an Instagram Story of the Uncut Gems producer kissing her cheek with text that read, “I got married today.” The model joked that she “thought about it for 30 seconds,” during an appearance on The Tonight Show shortly after they tied the knot. She also opened up about the untraditional union during the show, including making their rings in Chinatown before saying, “I do.”

The exes share one son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1, who was born in March 2021. Emily clearly took their son’s privacy very seriously, and she didn’t reveal any photos of her baby boy’s face, until he was about half a year old in October 2021. When she celebrated Sly’s first birthday, she posted tons of adorable shots. “Sleepy from book press, I come downstairs this morning to my big boy CLIMBING the stairs to hug me. Nothing better,” she wrote.