Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Reportedly Split After 4 Years Of Marriage

July 18, 2022 2:53PM EDT
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClardVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily RatajkowskiVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard visit the beach this early evening to walk their dog Columbo down the coast. The young couple had an impromptu picnic out of the real of their Tesla X and then watch the sunset to begin. Emily and Sebastian shared a few kisses while eating and adding another layer to complete their walk. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard, BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have reportedly broken up, a source close to Emily, 31, told PeopleThe source told the outlet that the model made the decision to call it quits, and she’d focus on their one-year-old child. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” they said. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Emily.

Emily and Sebastian have been married since 2018. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The model and producer’s breakup comes just days after rumors started circulating that the pair would split, amid rumors that Sebastian had been unfaithful. It was rumored that the pair would be divorcing when a source claimed that Sebastian was a “serial cheater” to Page Six. Before the source made claims about the alleged infidelity, the My Body author was seen out without wearing her wedding ring on her finger. Aside from being out ring-less, Emily’s been seen out and about on a few occasions sans her hubby, and the pair haven’t been spotted together in a while.

Emily and Sebastian had announced their marriage back in 2018. The couple had a courthouse ceremony in New York City in February of that year. She made the announcement with an Instagram Story of the Uncut Gems producer kissing her cheek with text that read, “I got married today.” The model joked that she “thought about it for 30 seconds,” during an appearance on The Tonight Show shortly after they tied the knot. She also opened up about the untraditional union during the show, including making their rings in Chinatown before saying, “I do.”

Emily and Sebastian share one son, who was born in March 2021. (Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

The exes share one son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1, who was born in March 2021. Emily clearly took their son’s privacy very seriously, and she didn’t reveal any photos of her baby boy’s face, until he was about half a year old in October 2021. When she celebrated Sly’s first birthday, she posted tons of adorable shots. “Sleepy from book press, I come downstairs this morning to my big boy CLIMBING the stairs to hug me. Nothing better,” she wrote.

